Kaley Cuoco Set for ‘Three’s Company’ Charity Event, 2 Decades After Playing John Ritter’s Daughter on ‘8 Simple Rules’

Kaley Cuoco is paying tribute to her on-screen dad.

Two decades after playing John Ritter’s daughter on 8 Simple Rules, Cuoco has been tapped to participate in a live table read for Three’s Company for the John Ritter Foundation.

Variety reports that the annual Evening from the Heart LA gala will feature a one-night-only staged live celebrity read from Three’s Company. Ritter starred on the ABC sitcom as Jack Tripper for all eight seasons from 1977 to 1984. The gala celebrates Ritter’s legacy and the work of the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. Pluto TV will be hosting the on-demand release of the reading, with the gala taking place on Sept. 12 at the Sunset Room in Hollywood.

Joyce DeWitt (Janet), John Ritter (Jack), Suzanne Somers (Chrissy), (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Along with Cuoco, who is reading for Janet Wood, Adam Devine and Jason Alexander will be on hand for the read, which will be of Season 7’s “Going to Pot.” Original cast members Priscilla Barnes and Richard Kline will reprise their roles as Terri Alden and Larry Dallas, respectively. Filmmaker Dennis Dugan will direct, while Tom Bergeron is reading the stage directions. Additionally, Pluto TV will air a curated marathon of Three’s Company episodes to honor Ritter.

The annual gala raises awareness for aortic health research and patient support as it celebrates Ritter’s legacy and brings together supporters, physicians, and advocates. Ritter died in September 2003 after suffering an aortic dissection. His passing came during filming of Season 2 of 8 Simple Rules, on which Cuoco played his daughter, Bridget Hennessy. ABC canceled the series after three seasons due to low ratings.

8 SIMPLE RULES (FOR DATING MY TEENAGE DAUGHTER) – “Cheerleader” (Photo by Gale M. Adler/ABC via Getty Images) JOHN RITTER;KALEY CUOCO

“This event is a celebration of John’s life and the community that has grown around his memory,” said Amy Yasbeck, founder of The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. “We’re grateful to Pluto TV for helping us extend the reach of this performance and amplify our mission to save lives through awareness and research.”

Tickets for the gala are sold out, but fans will be able to stream the live read on The John Ritter Foundation website. It will also be available on demand exclusively on Pluto TV at a later date, which has not been announced. Additional celebrities for the read include Steven Weber, Reno Wilson, Ron Funches, and Holly Robinson Peete.

“Classic TV is a top-performing category on Pluto TV, consistently driving the highest engagement across the platform,” said Amy Kuessner, evp of programming at Pluto TV. “This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to celebrating iconic television while supporting meaningful causes. We’re honored to help bring this performance to audiences everywhere and continue sharing John Ritter’s legacy with new generations.”