Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Is Getting A Spinoff Series

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry told fans that a spin-off about her family is possibly on the way in the wake of her big pregnancy news.

It’s in the works baby! https://t.co/Sx7VIJ2FMV — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 12, 2017

A fan reached out and asked why Lowry didn’t have her own show yet, to which the MTV reality star replied “It’s in the works baby!”.

Lowry has been on MTV since first appearing on the second season of 16 and Pregnant. Since then, she’s given birth to two sons, Isaac and Lincoln, each of which have different fathers. She also revealed she is pregnant with her third by long-time friend Chris Lopez.

With all these different family branches and a new baby on the way, Lowry having her own reality show is a no brainer. Her life juggling three kids and a complicated love life would make for great reality TV.

It’s not yet clear how Lowry receiving her own show would effect the future of Teen Mom 2, which wrapped up its seventh season in March.

The social media reaction to the tweet was a mixed bag. Fans were all for an in-depth look at Lowry’s life, but many of her critics shared some strong sentiments against the spin-off.

@KailLowry are you kidding !?!? i’m so excited!🎥👸🏼 — becca (@beccagardner27) May 16, 2017

@KailLowry Who’d watch 😲😲😲 train wreck, total embarrassment to her sons! Smh no morals, no self respect and she talks about her mom #CutFromSameCloth — stacy heil (@stacyheil) May 12, 2017

Lowry recently caused a ruckus online when she was seen out with a mystery man. Her reaction to that incident even caused a controversy of its own.

In other Teen Mom 2 news, Jenelle Evans recently had a heated court case concerning the custody of her son Jace. The legal battle put her against her mother to see if Jenelle could gain increased visitation her oldest child.

