Kailyn Lowry Explains Why She Didn’t Want to Tell Javi Marroquin About Third Pregnancy

Kailyn Lowry is currently pregnant with her third child, whose father is her longtime friend Chris Lopez, but on this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, the reality star revealed that she was hesitant to share her news with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Lowry first discussed her pregnancy with ex Jo Rivera, the father of her son Issac.

“I’m going to start filming about being pregnant,” she said. “I don’t want to talk about it, but I’m seeing all the s—t Jenelle [Evans] has gone through having three kids with three people and it’s going to get out anyway, so I might as well tell my story and be transparent about it, so the truth is out there and not rumors and assumptions.”

Lowry then shared that she had yet to tell Marroquin, who is the father of her son Lincoln.

“I have not told Javi yet, because I’m afraid he will try to sell [the story],” she said. “I just don’t know when the right time is because he is not stable right now.”

She and Rivera also discussed whether the pregnancy was planned, with Lowry explaining that she had been told by doctors that she has fertility problems and may not be able to get pregnant again.

“I was told I couldn’t carry anymore children,” Lowry said. “I was told I would have to go through fertility treatments and IVF and all kinds of things.”

An MTV producer then asked if she had been using birth control.

“I think what he’s asking is, were you and him consciously aiming towards having a baby?” Rivera asked.

“Okay, from both of us, it was not planned and not prevented,” Lowry responded. “He knew I wanted a baby and if it happened, it was fine.”

