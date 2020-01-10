Justin Chambers Exits ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ After 15 Years: See All the Devastating Tweets

Justin Chambers’ announcement that he is leaving Grey’s Anatomy after 15 years is being met with heartbreak from fans. After the actor announced Thursday that he had made the decision to leave the series, in which he has starred as Dr. Alex Karev since Season 1 back in 2005, fans are flocking to social media to react.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers announced his depature in a statement to Deadline. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride,” he added.

Keep scrolling to see fans’ reactions to the news.

Not emotionally prepared

Justin Chambers leaving #GreysAnatomy was not something I was emotionally prepared to hear today. First April and Arizona and now Karev?! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rTe53hzie9 — Katie Krause (@Katie_Krause) January 10, 2020

“I’m not emotionally prepared to handle Justin Chambers leaving Grey’s,” wrote one fan.

The whole greys anatomy fandom rn after they announced Justin chambers is leaving greys and we won’t see Alex karev anymore!😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nvUzo0wC31 — seliii⭐️🌸🦋🌻 (@gennycantu) January 10, 2020

Heartbreak

“I AM ACTUALLY CRYING! Just saw that [Justin Chambers] is leaving [Grey’s Anatomy] and I’m so heart broken,” tweeted another fan.

“I am not ok! Just saw that [Justin Chambers] is leaving [Grey’s Anatomy] nd I am heartbroken!” another reacted. “They better not kill him off. I won’t be able to handle that. He better just ‘leave.’”

Only one OG intern left

Following Chambers’ departure, only a single intern from Season 1, Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey, will remain, something of a somber spot for viewers.

I can’t believe Justin Chambers is leaving #GreysAnatomy !!!! Now it’s just @EllenPompeo as Meredith who’s left for the OG interns pic.twitter.com/drnbq8p2Rb — yer 🦦🌫 (@chandlerdobrik) January 10, 2020

“Wow Meredith is officially the last one left from the OG intern class,” wrote one fan. “Who will be her person now?!!!”

Justin Chambers is leaving Greys Anatomy….5 to 1 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/bt1yNfs52L — Abby (@_iabby_) January 10, 2020

Angry

Along with heartbreak, many fans are experiencing a justified bout of anger.

“Justin Chambers is leaving Grey’s Anatomy and for those of you who don’t know I’ve watched all 15 years of the show and my heart is deeply saddened because Shonda will probably kill him off and ruin everything for Jo and Meredith,” wrote one.

“I cannot believe Justin Chambers is leaving [Grey’s Anatomy],” wrote another. “I swear if [Shonda Rhimes] kills Karev off, I WILL RIOT.”

Cancel 2020 and Cancel ‘Grey’s’

In the wake of the news, many are already calling for the series to be canceled, other noting how terrible of a start to 2020 the news is.

“2020 is cancelled. ABC can cancel Grey’s Anatomy,” tweeted one person. “Justin Chambers is leaving Grey’s. NOT ALEX KAREV. NOT EVIL SPAWN. My heart is breaking. I’m actually crying right now.”

“Justin. chambers. is. leaving. grey’s… cancel it. and I mean…now,” added another.

Alex Karev in Season 16

After starting the series as a surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital, later renamed to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Alex Karev soon became a resident and later a pediatric surgical fellow.

Recent episodes, however, saw Karev’s career thrown for a bit of a loop thanks to his involvement in Meredith Grey’s insurance fraud scandal, which has played out throughout the current season. Karev lost his job at Grey Sloan and was later hired as Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery at Pacific Northwest General Hospital, a hospital in shambles in need of revitalizing, with Shameless star Richard Flood, as Dr. Comac Hayes, acting as his replacement at Grey Sloan.

When is Chambers’ last episode?

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see a little more Karev, Chambers The Hollywood Reporter reports that Chambers’ final episode has already aired. As fans know, Chambers’ Karev had been absent from the midseason finale back in November.

Update: Sources tell @THR that Chambers’ final episode has already aired. His time on #GreysAnatomy is officially done. https://t.co/3WpYtBmJNe — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) January 10, 2020

Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 returns with new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET