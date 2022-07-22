'Justified: City Primeval' Production Halted After Cars Engaged in Gunfight Drive Through Barricades

Production was halted on the set of Justified: City Primeval in Chicago Wednesday night after a pair of cars drove through barricades while engaged in a gunfight. Deadline reports that no cast or crew members were injured in the incident, but that cast and crew hit the ground and took cover when the incident occurred near the city's Douglass Park. The outlet also reports that series lead Timony Olyphant was present during the situation. A tipster told Deadline that Olyphant shielded a cast member from gunfire, although that could not be verified. Production is expected to resume on Monday.

The new FX series is based on Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit. Series star Olyphant is set to return as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited FX series.

No other past series stars have been reported to be turning up in the new series, but fans have been hoping that Walton Goggins might return. Goggins appeared alongside Olyphant in Justified, starring as Boyd Crowder, "the son of one of Harlan's biggest career criminals," per Wikipedia. "Boyd is known for robbing banks and using pyrotechnics, which brings Raylan, with whom he used to dig coal, back to Harlan. At the start of the series Boyd is a born-again, tent-preaching white supremacist, though he later moves on to attempting to control Harlan's criminal underground."

Speaking about the series' legacy, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrider said, "Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaptation of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast." He added, "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."

Sony Pictures Television Studios President Jason Frost and Co-President Jason Clodfelter also issued a new joint statement. "When Justified concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens," they said. "The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time, and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team." In addition to reprising his star-making role, Olyphant also an executive producer on the series. He'll be working alongside showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, as well as original creator Graham Yost. Dinner is set to direct. At this time, there is no word on when Justified: City Primeval will debut.