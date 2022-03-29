‘Justified’: Could Walton Goggins Return in the Upcoming Revival?

A Justified revival series is officially happening at FX, and many excited fans are wondering if series co-star Walton Goggins will come back for the new project. At this time, there is no word on whether or not Goggins will turn up in the news series, but we do know that he was still alive at the end of the show, so it is entirely possible that he could make an appearance in the new series. Deadline reported that series star Timothy Olyphant is coming back and reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for the limited FX series.

The new series is titled Justified: City Primeval and it’s based on Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon In Detroit. Goggins appeared alongside Olyphant in Justified, starring as Boyd Crowder, “the son of one of Harlan’s biggest career criminals,” per Wikipedia. “Boyd is known for robbing banks and using pyrotechnics, which brings Raylan, with whom he used to dig coal, back to Harlan. At the start of the series Boyd is a born-again, tent-preaching white supremacist, though he later moves on to attempting to control Harlan’s criminal underground.”

Speaking about the series’ legacy, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrider said, “Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast.” He added, “To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible.”

Sony Pictures Television Studios President Jason Frost and Co-President Jason Clodfelter also issued a new joint statement. “When , the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens,” they said. “The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time, and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team.” In addition to reprising his star-making role, Olyphant also an executive producer on the series. He’ll be working alongside showrunners and writers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, as well as original creator Graham Yost. Dinner is set to direct. At this time, there is no word on when Justified: City Primeval will debut.