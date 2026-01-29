‘Jury Duty’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Concept Revealed

Jury Duty is moving from the courtroom to the boardroom for Season 2.

The second season of the documentary-style comedy goes corporate as it premieres on Prime Video with three episodes on Friday, March 20. Two more episodes will air the following week on March 27, with the three-episode finale streaming on April 3.

The upcoming season of the Emmy-nominated series, dubbed Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, will be set at a corporate getaway for a family-owned hot sauce company.

(photo credit: prime video)

Freshly-hired temp Anthony will serve as the mark for this season, as all of his new co-workers are, unbeknownst to him, actors putting on an elaborate charade.

Season 2 “captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker,” as per the official synopsis. “Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment — whether in conference rooms or during downtime — has been meticulously orchestrated.”

“As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values,” the summary continues, “with control of the company hanging in the balance.”

Ronald Gladden and James Marsden star in Jury Duty season 1 (Photo credit: freevee)

Jury Duty Season 1, which wrapped in April 2023, followed a similar experiment as cameras followed unsuspecting solar contractor Ronald Gladden as he was chosen to serve on a fake jury. Actor James Marsden played a version of himself in the first season, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in addition to the show’s overall nod for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Jury Duty is executive produced by Marsden, David Bernad, Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky, Todd Schulman, Nicholas Hatton, Jake Szymanski, Anthony King, Chris Kula, and Ruben Fleischer. Eisenberg and Stupnitsky co-created the series, while Szymanski directs it.