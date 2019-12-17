Julianne and Derek Hough Jokingly Shade Each Other With Mean Gifts During ‘Holidays With the Houghs’

Siblings Julianne Hough and Derek Hough showed off their comedy skills in a hilarious skit for their Holidays with the Houghs special. The two exchanged Christmas gifts during the NBC show, and found the perfect way to troll each other. Derek presented Julianne with a picture of himself with his Emmys while Julianne gave him a messy hand-made jacket with “J’s Big Bro” written on the back.

The moment was preceded with the siblings showing off how to make the perfect hand-made gift. While Derek, 34, was serious and well-organized, Julianne, 31, made a total mess of things.

“I want to make Julianne’s gift so special and so sincere, just from the heart,” Derek said. “I mean, she’s my baby sister. I adore her.”

“Derek – bless his heart – tries so hard,” Julianne said. “He always seems to miss the mark.”

Derek predicted Julianne would cry when she saw his gift, but she turned this into a gift-giving competition.

Afterwards, the two presented each other their gifts. Derek opened his first, revealing the gaudy green jacket with feathers on the shoulders. Hough then opened hers, and sadly revealed it was a picture of him with his awards.

“There’s a lot of trophies and awards in there, so everytime you see it, you’ll want to win more,” Derek said.

Julianne then asked Derek to put the coat on. He asked her what was the inspiration.

“Turn around and find out,” she told him. After revealing “J’s Big Bro,” the audience broke into laughter.

Derek and Julianne are both Emmy winners. Hough won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography in 2015, and shares the award with Derek and Tessandra Chavez. Derek won another Emmy in the same category in 2013.

Derek’s picture included his Mirrorball trophy collection as well. During his time on Dancing With The Stars, Derek won the show a record six times between Seasons 5 and 23. He won with Brooke Burke, Nichole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley and Bindi Irwin.

As for Julianne, she won the Mirrorball Trophy in Seasons 4 and 5 with skater Apolo Anton Ohno and driver Helio Castroneves.

In an interview with TV Insider, the Houghs teased future holiday specials if the Christmas one is successful.

“The time right now is an exciting one because we haven’t seen [a weekly variety show] for a long time,” Julianne said. “So, who knows — maybe a lot of things will spawn out of this?”

If you missed the Holidays with the Houghs premiere, you can catch a repeat on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images