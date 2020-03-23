See Joy Behar Returns to ‘The View’ Today

Joy Behar was back on The View on Monday morning, but not in the studio. Behar took some time away from TV this month as the coronavirus pandemic grew worse, but on Monday she rejoined the discussion through video chat. Fans were overjoyed to have Behar back.

Behar called in to The View on Monday morning for the first time in over a week. She left the show on Thursday, March 12, saying that she did not want to risk her health by coming in to the studio. The View is one of the few shows usually filmed in front of a live studio audience that is still in production, but without the crowd in house. Other shows are simply on hiatus so that the cast and crew can practice social distancing.



Monday’s episode of The View promised to focus heavily on the COVID-19 pandemic. The novel coronavirus outbreak is a global phenomenon, and has found its way into every aspect of life, from entertainment and sports to politics and world events.

The big headlines on deck at The View included the economic stimulus package proposed to help aid individuals and businesses effected by the pandemic. Trump administration officials hoped the bill would pass in the Senate on Monday, but some lawmakers took issue with how much discretion it gave to the executive branch.

Meanwhile, the show also tackled the question of parenting through the coronavirus pandemic, especially with so many schools and offices closed, putting parents and children at home together all day. The panel is sure to tackle the difficulties of social distancing, especially for young children with lots of energy.

Behar informed fans that she would be stepping away from The View on Thursday, March 12 during a pre-taping of a show for the following day. She tried to keep it light-hearted as she noted that she was in the high-risk demographic for the deadly virus.

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” Behar said at the time. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

While Behar has been out, her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain have remained on set during the outbreak. Whoopi Goldberg was there for a while as well, though on Wednesday she began co-hosting the show from home via video chat as well, as a precaution.

The lineup will continue to change now, as McCain revealed that she is pregnant on Sunday. She will now begin co-hosting via video chat as well, fearing the coronavirus during this vulnerable time.



The View airs on week days at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.