Jordan Peele's 'Lovecraft Country' Trailer Has 'Get Out' Fans Excited Over HBO Horror Series

Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country trailer recently debuted, and it has Get Out fans really excited for the upcoming HBO horror series. The series was created by Misha Green, and is based on the novel of the same by Matt Ruff. Peele serves as an executive producer on the show, alongside Green and J.J. Abrams, among others.

Per a premise previously shared by Deadline, Lovecraft Country follows "Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback." Additional cast members include Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Michael K. Williams, Abbey Lee, Jamie Harris, Jamie Chung, and Tony Goldwyn. Lovecraft Country will premiere sometime in August.

The debt trailer has had fans of Peele going crazy on Twitter, with a number of them expressing intense excitement over the new show. "50s cars and clothes, early rock and roll, race relations, science fiction! I don’t care about leaving the house!" one fan exclaimed. Scroll down to see what more fans are saying!