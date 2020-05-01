Jordan Peele's 'Lovecraft Country' Trailer Has 'Get Out' Fans Excited Over HBO Horror Series
Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country trailer recently debuted, and it has Get Out fans really excited for the upcoming HBO horror series. The series was created by Misha Green, and is based on the novel of the same by Matt Ruff. Peele serves as an executive producer on the show, alongside Green and J.J. Abrams, among others.
Per a premise previously shared by Deadline, Lovecraft Country follows "Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback." Additional cast members include Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Michael K. Williams, Abbey Lee, Jamie Harris, Jamie Chung, and Tony Goldwyn. Lovecraft Country will premiere sometime in August.
Welcome to #LovecraftCountry. @HBO. August. pic.twitter.com/7hHY5QhNpq— Monkeypaw Productions (@Monkeypaw) May 1, 2020
The debt trailer has had fans of Peele going crazy on Twitter, with a number of them expressing intense excitement over the new show. "50s cars and clothes, early rock and roll, race relations, science fiction! I don’t care about leaving the house!" one fan exclaimed. Scroll down to see what more fans are saying!
Yaaas Peele & Abrams 🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/llHk8oqKSn— Thoughts & Prayers (@jadey0711) May 1, 2020
IS IT AUGUST YET?!?! This is cruel. 😩— TravelingHair (@Jaded_Intellect) May 1, 2020
A Jordan Peele aaaaaaaand JJ Abrams collab? pic.twitter.com/jvibKPkbAz— Carlos (@PushaCee) May 1, 2020
Jordan Peele trailers mess me all the way up. https://t.co/mUeGkGNq89— Erica Stanley (@ericastanley) May 1, 2020
Here we go! And I gotta watch cuz it's Peele— April (@Mina0480) May 1, 2020
May 1, 2020
Let’s do it. https://t.co/nYZ5dpj0mb— IceWater. (@Carter1st_) May 1, 2020
🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 I cant even!!! Just by the trailer! yall put your FOOT IN THIS!!— Alicia.C (@whereis_alicia) May 1, 2020
This is a feast for the eyes. 😍— John Shadoe (@JohnShadoe) May 1, 2020
I’m here for ALL OF IT! https://t.co/X1PQtDPBCl— OmarKulture (@Omarglt89) May 1, 2020
I’ve been waiting like 2 years to see a trailer and it looks incredible!— Jaime is social distancing 🌸 (@hello_jaime) May 1, 2020
Please @hbomax release an episode for us today! Please!!! Take my stimulus money...here ya go 💸! I can not wait until August. pic.twitter.com/aEG5INDe2e— Richard Johnson (@RicheyRichJ) May 1, 2020
Lovecraftian tropes and concepts created by a guy so racist even people of his period said 'Slow down' on the regular being recontextualized by one of the most talented black voices in Hollywood to tell a story about race and its effects through horror-fantasy?
YES. PLEASE. https://t.co/nX6vs9IzHe— 🦇Caudle🦇@TheTropeFactory (@Caudlewag) May 1, 2020
I read the book a couple years ago it was really good oh, the show looks awesome can't wait— Horatio Velveteen (@lounginaddict) May 1, 2020
May 1, 2020
I was already sold when I saw
Jordan Peele —
But J. J Abrams, too?
Classic, unforgettable series incoming.pic.twitter.com/buQ5ZRlNdN— good mental health is a flex (@iampatjunior) May 1, 2020
Me: Uh uh, I don't mess around with no occult, witchcraft, and all that mess.— Jami Cross (@jamicross) May 1, 2020
Also me: Girl, we got #LovecraftCountry & #Candyman coming out this year! 🍿
Can’t wait pic.twitter.com/G9UyM88FYc— La'Kita Williams (@Key2309) May 1, 2020
OMG loved this book can't wait to see it come to life. https://t.co/TV9yA91iPe— Felicia Day (@feliciaday) May 1, 2020
can y'all just move up the release date? we're not doing anything now— sklapré (@sklapre) May 1, 2020
May 1, 2020