Jon Batiste Delivers Stellar National Anthem Performance at Super Bowl

Jon Batiste just performed “The Star Spangled Banner” before the Super Bowl (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles). Reactions on X seem to be mostly positive.

While some people seemed to hate the performance without explanation (and others were displeased they lost their bets on the rendition’s length), there was a lot of high praise for the Grammy/Oscar/Emmy winner. See some of the reactions to the performance below.

“Jon Batiste what a great choice for the National Anthem my GOD” (source)

“Jon Batiste getting to sing the anthem with his piano is cool” (source)

“that national anthem was absolutely fucking gorgeous” (source)

“Jon Batiste. Oh my goodness. That was amazing.” (source)

“I don’t know who Jon Batiste is, but he did a very nice rendition of the national anthem.” (source)

“Jon Batiste… always creative… always original ~ Bravo!” (source)

“jon batiste, the man that you are. that national anthem performance was beautiful.” (source)

You can replay the performance through Tubi or the NFL’s YouTube and X accounts.

How to Watch the Super Bowl

A Kansas City Chiefs helmet, the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a Philadelphia Eagles helmet are seen before the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl Press Conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 3, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Watching the Super Bowl is incredibly easy this year. The game is airing for free on Fox right now. The network is available to anyone who can receive over-the-air TV signals using a digital antenna. Fox is also available through most cable/satellite packages, as well as digital cable alternatives such as YouTube TV.

The Super Bowl is also streaming for free right now. Tubi, an ad-supported streaming platform, is showing the game at no cost. Here’s a direct link to Tubi’s Super Bowl landing page.

Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance will air during the later game; an exact time is unavailable.