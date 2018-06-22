Johnny Galecki Posts Photo With Sara Gilbert After ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff Series Pickup

Johnny Galecki is showing his support for the cast of Roseanne spinoff series, The Conners, on his latest Instagram.

The Big Bang Theory star and original Roseanne cast member posted a sweet image of himself hugging longtime friend and co-star Sara Gilbert, minutes after ABC announced The Conners had been officially picked up to series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the actor provided no caption for the photo, his fans took to the comments sections to express their congratulations on the series pickup news.

“Love this! I’m sure you’re over the moon that her beloved project got a second chance! Hope to see David make some appearances as well! The fans are elated!” one user wrote.

“Love the support you two have for one another,” another commented.

“Looking forward to the Conners!” a third commenter wrote.

Galecki made an appearance as David Healy on one episode of the Roseanne revival earlier in 2018.

The revival series was abruptly canceled after Barr sent out a racist tweet about former White House aide Valerie Jarrett.

Consisting of 10 episodes, The Conners will follow the members of the family who, “after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

“This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails,” an official synopsis for the series released by ABC read.

ABC revealed Barr will have no financial or creative involvement with the spinoff series.

Producer Tom Werner and Barr reached an agreement that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce the spinoff for ABC without Barr’s involvement.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved” Barr said in a statement.

Werner added: “We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family.”

Series stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman are expected to return to the series. No word on whether or not other cast members Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara or Jayden Rey will return.

ABC did not immediately announce a premiere date for The Conners, but it is expected to air starting fall 2018.