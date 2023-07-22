John Stamos Reveals He Felt Upstaged by Jodie Sweetin on 'Full House' and Wanted the 'F— Off' the Show

John Stamos admits he wasn't always a fan of working on Full House it seems, revealing as much during his appearance on Hot Ones on Thursday. Possibly going down as one of the best guests to appear on the show, Stamos admitted that when he got Full House initially, he quickly found that he wasn't joining the show he expected to join.

"Full House, I hated that show. Obviously, I ended up loving it, but it was sort of pitched to me as a Bosom Buddies ... with, you know, a couple of kids in the background," Stamos told host Sean Evans during the appearance. "We did a table read of it, and I was the star. I was coming off of General Hospital. We sit down, and we started reading, and Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie, reads her lines, and people are dying laughing.

"I mean screaming, I was like, 'What's happening here? They couldn't even hear my lines. They were laughing so hard at her," Stamos continued. He joked that he walked out to call his agent outside, telling them to "get me the f-k off this show."

Stamos eventually came around and realized the folly of his ways, reflecting on what made him change his mind. "I fought it for a long time, and then I finally said, 'What am I doing? It's a beautiful show,'" Stamos added. "I realized the central character was love. We were the best representation of a loving family, not a normal family. And it was the new normal that was now an unconventional family."

John Stamos Says He Tried to Get Olsen Twins Fired From 'Full House'https://t.co/VUPjk4BEN5 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) April 25, 2023

The entire Hot Ones episode is well worth your time, with Stamos showing a lot of charm with Evans' father during a phone call, expanding on his friendship with Bob Saget, his drum experience with The Beach Boys and his time being close with comedian Don Rickles.

Stamos starred on Full House from 1987 until 1995. He later returned to help usher in Fuller House on Netflix, with Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure returning to their roles and moving up to the parental role on the series.