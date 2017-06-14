John Goodman Talks About Bringing Back His ‘Roseanne’ Character

Roseanne is coming back to TV, and she’s bringing the whole family back with her. That includes her husband Dan, played by John Goodman.

This is exciting, but also a bit confusing. If you remember Roseanne‘s original series finale, it was revealed that Dan had died of a heart attack.

The revival series, coming to ABC in 2018, will waive off the original ending, and just bring Dan back into the fold like nothing ever happened.

While talking about the new Roseanne season with ABC News, Goodman was asked about how the show will handle his character’s comeback.

“I don’t know, I think they’re just going to ignore it.” He added, “There might be a funny reference to it.”

Goodman went on to talk about where Dan and Roseanne will find themselves when the new series begins.

“It’s going to be all new turf. We were in our 40s when we left off,” the 64-year-old actor said. “I myself have applied for Medicare. We’re going to have grandkids. It’s just like a new life. I don’t know what they’re going to do, but I’m excited to try it this way.”

He continued on by letting viewers know that the characters will still resonate with them, and that no one has lost that middle-class charm.

“Sure, we both are probably still working — didn’t have the luxury of retiring, probably didn’t have a pension, living paycheck to paycheck. I guess we kept the house,” he said. “A lot of people are going through the same thing. There are a lot of people who can’t retire when they’re in their 60s.”

ABC has ordered an 8-episode season of Roseanne, and it’s scheduled to air in the early months of 2018.

