Joanna Gaines Joining Food Network

Joanna Gaines is coming to the Food Network!

The Fixer Upper star is debuting her new series, Magnolia Table: At the Farm, on both Magnolia Network, the network she and husband Chip Gaines launched in 2021, and Food Network.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This will be the first time episodes will air concurrently on both networks, a press release announced on Aug. 6. New episodes will air weekly on Sundays on Food Network and Magnolia Network starting on Sept. 7 and will be available for same-day streaming on HBO Max.

Magnolia Network

In Magnolia Table: At the Farm, Joanna brings viewers into her home to share “cherished family recipes” as well as seasonal favorites, breaking down everything from quick snacks to Sunday treats. Fans will get to see a “brand-new setting” at the Gaines’ family kitchen in the season, which is “centered on the art of baking” and features “simple, sweet comforts.”

“Along the way, she offers helpful cooking tips, celebrates the beauty of fresh ingredients, and invites audiences to enjoy the simple pleasures of time spent in some of her favorite spaces around the farm,” according to the networks.

“This show is all about slowing down, having fun in the kitchen, and creating simple meals that bring people together,” said Joanna in a statement. “I’m excited to share some of my favorite recipes and stories from our life on the farm, and I hope it will inspire you to savor the time you spend in the company of good food and people you love.”

Added Allison Page, President at Magnolia Network, “Magnolia Table is a series we’ve long loved, and in its next chapter, Jo brings us back to the place she feels most at home: the farm. This series feels personal and relaxed, as we spend time with Joanna in her own space. We can’t wait to share it with viewers.”

Magnolia Table: At the Farm is executive produced by Chip and Joanna through their Blind Nil production company.