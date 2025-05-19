Joanna and Chip Gaines Challenge Families to Live Like They’re on the Frontier for New TV Show

Homesteaders, there’s a new show for you on the way courtesy of Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Magnolia Network founders’ Back to the Frontier will premiere on July 10.

The series follows three American families as they reimagine their lives as 1880s homesteaders, challenged to let go of their daily modern comforts for a more analog life on the frontier. Their progress will be shown over eight episodes.

“This series taps into something we’ve always believed–that stepping away from the noise of everyday life can bring you closer to what matters most,” the couple said in a statement. “It is proof that no matter where you find yourself, the most important part of home is the people you share it with.”

The three families are trading in their present day lifestyles for the wilderness surrounded by 10,000 acres of nature, no technology, running water, or electricity. The Lopers (Alabama), Hanna-Riggs (Texas), and Halls (Florida) must live on the frontier for eight weeks, reinforcing their own shelters, raising livestock, collecting food, and rationing their supplies. They lean on one another to navigate their new reality.

“This exciting new series invites viewers to step back in time and experience the challenges of the American frontier,” Magnolia Network President Allison Page said. “By immersing three families in the realities of 1880s life, we provided them—and our viewers—an authentic glimpse into the resilience and grit required to survive. Making this series has been an unforgettable journey, and we trust audiences will find it both captivating and inspiring.”

Filming took place in Canada. Each family brings a different element toward the experience and are assigned different storylines.

Magnolia Network was founded in 1999. The network currently has a partnership with Warner Bros in which their shows stream on Max. Several new unscripted series, including the competition series Roller Jam, have aired over the past year.