Jim Parson’s Throwback Photo Shows off ‘True Friendship’ With Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons has been working with virtually the same group of cast members for a decade now as the hit CBS comedy show continues its 11th season.

To help promote Thursday night’s episode (along with the series spin-off Young Sheldon) he posted a set photo of himself and Kaley Cuoco (Penny) from back when the show was in its second season.

“This is a very very old pic of me and [Kaley Cuoco] during a taping for an episode during season one, i think, 10 years ago,” Parsons wrote in the caption. “My point is this: there’s a new [Big Bang Theory] and a new [Young Sheldon] on tv tonight (in less than a half hour in the east and central time zones!) and this is not a picture from either of them. Ha [heart emoji] Edit: Todd has corrected me – this is a pic from season two so… 9 years ago.”

Fans of the show loved seeing a throwback of the actor and actress, calling their relationship a “true friendship.”

“My favorite characters and one of my favorite episodes,” Instagram user, Laurie wrote.

“I just love you guys. You make my days better. Thank you,” Instagram user, Keira commented.

Starting in September 2007, the show has released 246 episodes as of this week. Along with earning the spin-off of his Sheldon Cooper character, Parsons has won four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Leader in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy.

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon air Thursday nights on CBS.