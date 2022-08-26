Jim Acosta's Fate at CNN Revealed Amid TV Layoffs and Exits

Fans of Jim Acosta, CNN's chief domestic correspondent, will be happy to know he's safe at the network as more changes and potential layoffs and/or exits are at play. Acosta is notorious for being trolled on Fox News, but he's been a hit with CNN viewers. Amid the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, several big changes at CNN have taken effect. Fans were wondering if Acosta and Don Lemon would remain. Sources reveal there are no plans to eliminate either Lemon or Acosta. A spokeswoman for CNN declined to comment The Wrap, but one insider told the outlet that CEO Chris Licht wants a more neutral voice as a news platform — one that's less associated with a left-wing lens.

Deadline reports that Licht told staffers last week at an editorial meeting: "There will be moves you may not agree with or understand. I want to acknowledge to everyone that this is a time of change. I know that it is unsettling." He also spoke of being upset about some media reports about the company's plans, promising staff that the reports are assumptions. Licht says only a handful of trusted executives are aware of the plans. Some staffers have still been worried about their futures with the network.

It comes after CNN canceled Reliable Sources. Hosted by Brian Stelter, the show aired on the network for 30 years. Stelter took aim at his bosses in his farewell address. "It's not partisan to stand up to demagogues," he said. "It's required. It's patriotic. We must make sure we don't give platforms to those who are lying to our faces. But we also must make sure we are representing the total spectrum of debate and representing what's going on in the country and the world."