From ‘Sound of Music’ to ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’: Every Live Musical Special

NBC is slated to return to the live musical genre on Sunday night with Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

This broadcast version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber production is just the latest of several live productions to take over primetime in the past few years.

NBC has found success several times over the years, and FOX took a page from their book and pulled together a few productions of their own.

Scroll through to revisit all the networks’ live musical specials.

‘The Sound of Music Live!’ (NBC)

Air Date: Dec. 5, 2013

Main Cast: Carrie Underwood, Stephen Moyer, Audra McDonald

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 44%

What Critics Said: “Naturally, Underwood sounded astounding, as alive as those damned hills, every time she was asked to stand on top of things and belt,” The Daily Beast‘s Kevin Fallon wrote. “But whether it was because of nerves or lack of experience, her acting was painfully lifeless and amateur throughout the first two thirds of the lengthy ordeal. The singer, it seems, is a proud graduate of the school of ‘If I don’t blink, they’ll think I’m acting!’”

‘Peter Pan Live!’ (NBC)

Air Date: Dec. 4, 2014

Main Cast: Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Taylor Louderman, Jake Lucas

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 31%

What Critics Said: “Peter Pan has never been one of those musicals that scrapes together just enough story to tie songs together,” wrote New York Daily News‘ David Hinckley. “It started as a story and it’s still a story — maybe disturbing, maybe confusing, maybe above the pay grade of 7-year-olds, but a story nonetheless. Too many chorus line reprises slow it down. If a new generation of young folks stuck around to get enchanted Thursday, that’s great. Too often, we just weren’t feeling the pixie dust.”

‘The Wiz Live!’ (NBC)

Air Date: Dec. 3, 2015

Main Cast: Shanice Williams, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, David Alan Grier, Ne-Yo

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 73%

What Critics Said: “From the special ‘acrobatic effects’ by Cirque du Soleil — who together made one heck of a tornado — to the exultant performances of ‘Ease on Down the Road’ and ‘Everybody Rejoice/A Brand New Day,’ this show was a treat to watch,” wrote Rolling Stone‘s Noel Murray. “Please, NBC: remember to keep making them this good.”

‘Grease: Live’ (FOX)

Air Date: Jan. 31, 2016

Main Cast: Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, Vanessa Hudgens

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 69%

What Critics Said: “(Grease: Live) successfully managed to combine all the nostalgic elements of Grease that everyone expected while creating a new experience,” wrote TV Guide‘s Megan Vick. “The set changes and scale of what they were able to accomplish—in a rainstorm no less—were incredibly impressive. Grease is the word, and ratings most likely will be too.”

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again’ (FOX)

Air Date: Oct. 20, 2016

Main Cast: Laverne Cox, Victoria Justice, Ryan McCartan, Tim Curry

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 25%

What Critics Said: “It’s heartening to see Curry in action, given that he suffered a stroke back in 2012—if only Fox could have better honored his legacy,” The AV Club‘s Esther Zuckerman wrote. “The original Rocky Horror Picture Show is schlock in the best possible sense. This is just trash.”

Note: This production was pre-recorded, but we felt it was worth including due to its similar approach and release.

‘Hairspray Live!’ (NBC)

Air Date: Dec. 7, 2016

Main Cast: Maddie Baillio, Harvey Fierstein, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 72%

What Critics Said:” (Hairspray Live!) took a few musical numbers to settle into a rhythm,” Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya wrote. “But once it did (the energy seemed to kick in with ‘Welcome to the ’60s’) the musical easily became the best NBC has attempted. It’s hard to imagine better casting for the production.”

‘A Christmas Story Live!’ (FOX)

Air Date: Dec. 17, 2017

Main Cast: Andy Walken, Matthew Broderick, Maya Rudolph, Chris Diamantopoulos

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 32%

What Critics Said: “Aside from Mr. Diamantopoulos and Ms. Rudolph sweetly covering for her stumbling over a line, A Christmas Story Live! lacked the feeling of a piece of theater unfolding in front of the audience’s eyes in real time, like a slick magic trick,” wrote The New York Times‘ Noel Murray. “No one should ever complain about a holiday present with this much thought behind it. Still, this version of Mr. Shepherd’s Story is unlikely to be on TV 24 hours a day in Christmases to come.”

‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert’ (NBC)

Air Date: April 1, 2018

Main Cast: John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Brandon Victor Dixon, Alice Cooper

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: N/A

What Fans Can Expect: “I’m all about the art itself, Legend told HollywoodLife. “If we give a great performance I’ll be happy. At the end of the day I’m gonna judge us based on if we put on a great show or not. We have control over that, we’re gonna go out there and do the best we can.”

‘Bye Bye Birdie Live!’ (NBC)

Air Date: 2019

Main Cast: Jennifer Lopez

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: N/A

What Fans Can Expect: Not much is yet known about the production, besides the fact that Lopez will play Rose “Rosie” Alvarez. Producers were forced to push the production back from a December 2017 release due to Lopez’s schedule and their own work on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.