‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ Viewers in Awe of Production’s Last Scene

NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live went off without a hitch, finishing off with a dramatic crucifixion scene for John Legend‘s Jesus Christ. Audiences at home were spellbound by the elaborate set.

At the very end of the show, during “The Crucifixion” and “John Nineteen: Forty One,” Legend was hoisted into the air at Brooklyn’s Mercy Armory and disappeared into a cross made of light.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The whole crucifixion sequence is inspired by this beautiful church designed by Tadao Ando, who’s a Japanese architect,” production designer Jason Ardizzone-West told TVLine before the broadcast. “He created this beautiful crucifix that is essentially just made out of the negative space of material.”

Ardizzone-West said he and director David Leveaux “were very inspired by that, and the idea of the simplicity of and the grace of this image of Jesus Christ disappearing into the light.”

Audiences at home were left in awe by the beautiful scene, which ended a perfect take on the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical. Even those who are not religious were impressed.

“I was wondering how the crucifixion scene was going to be done… and all I can say is WOW! But without the violins of ‘John Nineteen Forty One,’ I don’t think I would’ve had gotten the chills up my spine that I had,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Whoever did the stage and lighting design for [Jesus Christ Superstar Live] deserves ALL the awards for the crucifixion scene alone.”

“The ending/crucifixion scene of [Jesus Christ Superstar Live] was so beautifully done… Wow,” another viewer wrote.

The production also starred Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdelene, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas and Alice Cooper as King Herod.

The ending/crucifixion scene of #JesusChristSuperstarLive was so beautifully done… Wow. — Mike (@mkeigrm) April 2, 2018



Never thought I’d say this about a theatrical production of the crucifixion, but…that shit was off the hook, yo. #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/KY13gPTH8v — Gail Drakes (@GailDrakes) April 2, 2018



Whoever did the stage and lighting design for #JesusChristSuperstarLive deserves ALL the awards for the crucifixion scene alone. 😱 — Kasey Ann Frye (@kaseyannfrye) April 2, 2018



#JesusChristSuperstarLive I was wondering how the crucifixion scene was going to be done… and all I can say is WOW! But without the violins of “John Nineteen Forty One”, I don’t think I would’ve had gotten the chills up my spine that I had! — Joe Stratford (@Joe2CT) April 2, 2018



John Legend in the crucifixion scene…I got cold chills. An unbelievably good performance from an unbelievably talented man. #JesusChristSuperStarLive pic.twitter.com/tSw5vvjNU4 — mmychal16 (@fairwinds_09) April 2, 2018



For that crucifixion scene, I totally support #JesusChristSuperstarLive getting whatever awards are available for stagecraft. Stunning. — H. B. Hammel (@hbhammel) April 2, 2018



Loved this musical since I was a teen in the 70s. This production was amazing. The crucifixion scene was awe inspiring. #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Susan Kauffman (@Adair62) April 2, 2018



I am not religious at all, but that whole crucifixion scene was BEAUTIFULLY staged and gave me feels. Bravo! #JesusChristSuperstarLive — MandaLioness (@MandaLioness) April 2, 2018



Also one time for the set designers! #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/AVQzVHmlxT — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 2, 2018

Photo credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBC