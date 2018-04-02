‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ Viewers Blown Away by Brandon Victor Dixon’s Performance as Judas

NBC’s broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar Live featured a star-studded cast on Sunday with John Legend as Jesus, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Alice Cooper as King Herod. But according to social media, the man who unquestionably stole the show was Broadway actor Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas.

Dixon’s character ran the gambit throughout the musical, arguing early on with Christ, then betraying him by handing him over to the Pharisees, only to then regret his decision and hang himself and finally come back as an angelic figure for the final song.

Videos by PopCulture.com

By the time the credits rolled, fans at home were hoping he’d get some kind of award for his performance.

The signature song and @BrandonVDixon knocks it into the stratosphere! #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Melinda Kinnaird (@MelindaKinnaird) April 2, 2018

For a dead guy, Judas has got some moves. #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Andy Carvin (@acarvin) April 2, 2018

You better dance and sing and act to perfection @BrandonVDixon. JESUS. — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) April 2, 2018

Congratulations to Brandon Victor Dixon on your EGOT for Jesus Christ Superstar Live. — Annoying Actor Friend (@Actor_Friend) April 2, 2018

Give Brandon Victor Dixon all the awards. ALL. #JesusChristSuperstarLive — erin (@erin_new_shoes) April 2, 2018

J U D A S !!!!! GIVE THIS DUDE AN EMMY, A TONY, IDC GIVE HIM SOMETHIN #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/kp9dwXUhSP — gretchen. (@gretchasketch) April 2, 2018

Alright Brandon Victor Dixon… you’re gettin’ it now! Making me cry!!! Unbelievable acting and singing here… #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/2DKMG9EVJn — Faran Fronczak TV (@FaranFronczakTV) April 2, 2018

Brandon Victor Dixon brings the acting required of Shakespeare to musicals and it is something to behold #jesuschristsuperstarlive — Elena Nicolaou (@elenawonders) April 2, 2018

The real genius of Jesus Christ Superstar (in general but this production has really brought it out well) is that it’s really the story of Judas, who is far more relatable, and ALSO Brandon Victor Dixon is taking us to church right now #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Annemarie Navar-Gill (@annienavar) April 2, 2018

“The signature song and [Brandon Dixon] knocks it into the stratosphere!” one user tweeted.

“For a dead guy, Judas has got some moves,” another wrote.

“Congratulations to Brandon Victor Dixon on your EGOT for Jesus Christ Superstar Live,” wrote another user.

“Give Brandon Victor Dixon all the awards. ALL,” enthused another.

“Alright Brandon Victor Dixon… you’re gettin’ it now! Making me cry!!! Unbelievable acting and singing here…” wrote another.

“Brandon Victor Dixon brings the acting required of Shakespeare to musicals and it is something to behold,” another user added.