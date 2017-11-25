Jerry Seinfeld and Jimmy Fallon Compete in Stand-Up Battle

After pioneering the “Lip-Sync Battle,” Jimmy Fallon has now come up with the “Stand-Up Battle.” His inaugural opponent was one of the best, Jerry Seinfeld.

During the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s Thanksgiving episode, the two comedians battled it out, with Fallon trying to out-Seinfeld Seinfeld. With the help of a “Stand-Up Generator,” they picked bits from Seinfeld’s five-decade stand-up career to perform.

Up first was “Wait Up,” a Halloween bit Seinfeld wrote about how it’s always “up” with kids. They always want to “stay up,” their friends to “wait up” and their parents to “shut up.”

“With parents, everything is the opposite,” Seinfeld said. “Calm down. Slow down. Come down here. Sit down. Put that down! All right, you’re grounded and keep it down in there!”

Next, Fallon had to perform Seinfeld’s take on Star Wars. Other bits included Seinfeld joking about Pizza Hut and Fallon delivering Seinfeld’s “Rubber Dividers” bit. The game ended with Seinfeld performing his “Birthday Clown” bit.

Seinfeld was on The Tonight Show to talk about his new Netflix special Jerry Before Seinfeld. The two argued about whether or not the special was a documentary or just a regular comedy special.

“I love it so much. I watched it twice,” Fallon told Seinfeld.

“Thank you. Really?” Seinfeld asked in disbelief. “Wow, maybe I am as good as you say.”