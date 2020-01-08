‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Three of the all-time Jeopardy! greats are set to go head-to-head on a special edition of the show that is appropriately entitled Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. The special will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and will feature Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer competing for the ultimate $1 million prize.

If you want to check out the special competition for yourself, you’ll have to tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday to see how it all begins. Just in case you can’t tune in to the ABC channel, there are plenty of other options for you to view the program. Streaming services such as DIRECTV NOW, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV and PlayStation Vue all offer ways that you can watch ABC live. Some of those services even offer free trials for first-time users.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As always, if you miss the program live, you can catch up on it the next day via Hulu and the ABC.com website.

Biggest Winner. Longest Winning Streak. Highest $ingle Game. Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time begins TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC. #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/9OFejF2mlt — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 7, 2020

It was originally reported back in November that there would be a special edition of Jeopardy! featuring three of the greatest players of all time. The winner of the tournament will receive $1 million and the two non-winners will receive $250,000 each.

“Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’ but you can’t help wondering: Who is the best of the best?” Alex Trebek said about the program.

“We’re excited to bring Jeopardy! to prime time! It’s been a long time in the making – we wanted to create a unique experience sure to wow not just our fans, but all audiences,” Mike Hopkins, Chairman, Sony Pictures Television, said. “We are thrilled to have James, Brad and Ken, three powerhouse players each worthy of the title ‘The Greatest of All Time.’ With Alex hosting this is truly going to be something special. I can’t wait to see who comes out on top!”

The game will function a little differently than traditional Jeopardy!. As Vulture detailed, Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time will air on ABC until a winner is crowned. Each hour-long episode will feature two back-to-back games. The player who earned the most out of those two games will be deemed the winner of the match. Either Jennings, Rutter or Holzhauer will have to win three matches in order to win.

Who will crowned the greatest Jeopardy! champion? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless