‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: How to Watch If You Missed the Premieres

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time has become one the most talked-about television events of the last few years, and if you happened to miss it we have details on how you can still watch the epic tournament. Over at ABC.com, Episodes 2 and 3 of the game show special are available to stream for free. Those who have cable or satellite service may also be able to access the series On Demand. Hulu subscribers can watch the entire tournament anytime, as all episodes of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time are currently streaming on the service.

The Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament saw the shows three all-time best players — Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer — going head-to-head-to-head in a battle to be the Jeopardy! GOAT.

By the end, it was Jennings who emerged as the grand champion, and the lone soul crowned as the greatest living Jeopardy! player.

Following his win, Jennings’ competitors issued congratulatory messages, with Rutter tweeting a silly photo of the two of them and adding, “Huge congrats to my old frenemy [Ken Jennings] on his most impressive [Jeopardy GOAT] victory. That was the best playing I’ve ever seen and I’ve been watching [Jeopardy!] for 35 years. Pictured: me trying to absorb some buzzer mojo in case there’s a next time.”

Jennings also praise his fellow contestants, saying of Rutter, “[He[ got some tough breaks in this tourney, but real Jeopardy-heads know him as the guy who beat me in three straight tournament finals. For over a decade, he’s really had the only credible claim as the Jeopardy GOAT.”

@James_Holzhauer is a player so dominant that, when he took on the strongest players ever in his sport, they both had to adopt his exact style of play just to contain him. THAT’s a once-in-a-generation talent. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 15, 2020

Holzhauer also acknowledged Jennings’ victory, and added, “Thanks to [ABC Network] for taking a chance on us, to everyone on the [Jeopardy!] team for everything they do, and especially to Alex Trebek for gutting through the fight of his life to deliver an absolute A+ performance in prime time.”

“And thanks to you, the fans, for making [Jeopardy GOAT] a smash hit. When they put me back on TV someday, it will be your fault. What can I say? [Jeopardy James] out,” he added.