'Jeopardy!' Question About Reparations Has Fans Talking

A recent Jeopardy! question about reparations has had a lot of fans talking on social media. During the episode in question, current interim host Aaron Rodgers posed the clue, "In 2015 Congress authorized payments of $4.44 million to each of these people, $10,000 for each day of their captivity." All three contestants gave answers, and one by one, each of them was incorrect.

The first to provide an answer guessed it was "slaves." This was not correct. The second contestant rang in, guessing "Guantanamo Bay prisoners." This was also not the answer Jeopardy! judges were looking for to the question. Finally, the third contestant chimed in, guessing, "Japanese internment camp survivors." Alas, this also was not the right answer for the specific question. Rodgers then revealed the correct answer to be "the Iran hostages" from the Tehran, Iran hostage crisis of 1979 to 1981. The moment has sparked quite a bit of conversation online, with many different people offering a take on the moment. Scroll down to see what they are saying.