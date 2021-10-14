‘Jeopardy!’ Releases Unseen Footage of What Happened After Matt Amodio’s Loss

Matt Amodio’s historical winning streak on the television game program Jeopardy! Has come to an end. Amodio has been a viewer’s favorite, with him surpassing James Holzhauer’s previous record. The Yale Ph.D. student left fans who were rooting for him to take it all the way stunned.

Viewers saw the loss but show producers posted the aftermath not aired to the show’s Instagram page. His run on the show came to an end as he was defeated after 38 consecutive victories. Some fans were so upset that he lost and were convinced he threw the game to return to his studies at Yale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amodio denied such in an email interview with Newsweek. “I really like winning Jeopardy games,” he wrote. “I always want to do that more.”

After beating Holzhauer’s record, Amodio was determined to beat the ultimate’s win. Ken Jennings has the best record of a 74-game record, which Jennings set in 2004, per a report from USA Today.

“Ken’s always been the face of ‘Jeopardy!’ to me, so when I think of ‘Jeopardy!,’ I think of him,” Amodio said in an official statement about trying to follow in Jennings’ footsteps. “To (be) right behind him is a surreal experience.”

Amodio didn’t stop at his statement, he gave Jennings props on Twitter writing, “On this day 17 years ago, Ken Jennings began Season 21 as a 38-day champion. He would go on to win another game or 36. We would have to wait until 2020 to see him crowned, but we all knew he was the #Jeopardy GOAT in 2004. Long live the Ken!”

As for how Amodio plans to spend the more than $1.5 million he racked up in the trivia game, he’s planning to invest…safely. “Index funds paired with a small amount of bonds, with yearly rebalancing, how can you go wrong, right?” he told CNBC.