'Jeopardy!': LeVar Burton's Debut Has Viewers Sounding Off
LeVar Burton finally made his debut as the host of Jeopardy on Monday. Fans have been highly anticipating his time on the quiz show program. But, how did they actually react to his time behind the Jeopardy lectern?
Burton will be hosting Jeopardy for the next week. His hosting stint is set to wrap up on July 30. Before the episodes aired, Jeopardy posted a video on its YouTube channel in which they shared what Burton had to say about his time on the show. The actor, who has been a fan-favorite to take over for the late Alex Trebek, admitted that he was "nervous" about the filming process. Still, he noted that he didn't want to miss the opportunity to be a guest host, as he said, "I've been a fan of Jeopardy! for all my life and when this opportunity came by I could not pass it up."
Even though he did say that he was "nervous," viewers still took to Twitter to praise his hosting abilities all the same. Read on to find out what Jeopardy fans are saying about Burton's turn as the host.
Make. Him. The. New. Permanent. Host. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/rcdjt7kKiY— dreadpiraterose (she/her) (@dreadpiraterose) July 26, 2021
It's easy to see that there were many Jeopardy fans who loved seeing Burton's turn as the host. They're already calling for him to be made the permanent host.
The fact that LaVar's voice is still as soothing as it was years ago just warms my heart #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/svdlBivm5K— Soulja Boy's Gucci Headband ♑🏳️🌈👩🏾🎓 (@2lite22brite) July 26, 2021
"Reading Rainbow and Captain Planet as a kid…. Star Trek when I got older and now Jeopardy," one viewer wrote. "I can honestly say Levar Burton has been teaching me my whole life."
This is amazing.. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/wAEM4Xwkis— Celestial Spirit 🖤🍜 (@Supernalwings) July 26, 2021
Another viewer praised Burton by writing, "Nah, Levar eating this thang up. He is the perfect person to continue on Alex's legacy as host."
IT’S HAPPENING!!!! 🤗🤗 #LeVarBurton on #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/VKeuL8e5wC— Andrea G. Bigelow (@Yummy2YourTummy) July 26, 2021
Yet another Jeopardy fan is on board with Burton taking over as the permanent host. They tweeted, "The survey says, '@levarburton should be the permanent host of #jeopardy' for $1000 Drew."
Watching @levarburton host #jeopardy is the greatest thing I’ve seen all year— Andreya (On - Dre- Ya) (@Raphs_Wolfgang) July 27, 2021
"LeVar was nervous but still great," one individual on Twitter wrote. "When he settles in he will be fantastic and the obvious choice to be the new host. Before criticizing his nervousness have you seen Alex's early episodes? Remember he hosted for 35 years."
Let me say I've never been that into Jepordy. I watched occasionally because My dad loved it. I'm just here for LeVar Burton #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/xPNhu0JxyT— q2950 (@TamiekaChisolm) July 26, 2021
"Fantastic 1st episode right out the gate," one viewer wrote. They also shared just how much they love Burton on Jeopardy, as they included a hashtag that read "#MakeLeVarBurtonPermanentHost."
Watching #Jeopardy I love Levar Burton!!! pic.twitter.com/qKIBxOCQzf— Finessa_Trilliams💋🇬🇭 🐝 (@C_Jill_Run) July 26, 2021
".@levarburton is a natural," another viewer wrote, praising Burton. "Slightly awkward call with the Noriega clue but they returned the money. Whatever happens, I'm glad we got to have this week, for ourselves, and to see him live out his dream. Great job, internet."