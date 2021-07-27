'Jeopardy!': LeVar Burton's Debut Has Viewers Sounding Off

LeVar Burton finally made his debut as the host of Jeopardy on Monday. Fans have been highly anticipating his time on the quiz show program. But, how did they actually react to his time behind the Jeopardy lectern?

Burton will be hosting Jeopardy for the next week. His hosting stint is set to wrap up on July 30. Before the episodes aired, Jeopardy posted a video on its YouTube channel in which they shared what Burton had to say about his time on the show. The actor, who has been a fan-favorite to take over for the late Alex Trebek, admitted that he was "nervous" about the filming process. Still, he noted that he didn't want to miss the opportunity to be a guest host, as he said, "I've been a fan of Jeopardy! for all my life and when this opportunity came by I could not pass it up."

Even though he did say that he was "nervous," viewers still took to Twitter to praise his hosting abilities all the same. Read on to find out what Jeopardy fans are saying about Burton's turn as the host.