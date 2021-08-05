'Jeopardy!': LeVar Burton Fans Flip After He's Seemingly Passed Over as Permanent Host
The latest update about the potential permanent host of Jeopardy has sent fans into a tailspin. Variety reported on Wednesday that Sony Pictures Television was in advanced negotiations to have Mike Richards be the late Alex Trebek's permanent replacement. Considering that many Jeopardy fans have been calling for LeVar Burton to be named the host, they're not exactly pleased over this news.
Richards joined Jeopardy as an executive producer in 2020. But, he could be taking on another role soon. The producer, who was one of the guest hosts of the program earlier this year, caught the attention of those at Sony Pictures for his "easy on-air manner" and his ability to handle behind-the-scenes duties. Variety did stress that this does not mean that Richards is officially the permanent host just yet, but that he is the front-runner.
Jeopardy viewers everywhere spoke out about this news to share their own thoughts about who should be Trebek's replacement. Based on the reactions, they believe that the best person for the job is Burton.
Mike Richards was a great #Jeopardy guest host (though I think Faber is the best so far). Let's all compromise and let LeVar Burton host Wheel of Fortune 🤣 pic.twitter.com/m61sgM3dvr— Mike Cimilluca (@mikexmachina) August 4, 2021
"Jeopardy you had your host with LeVar Burton," one Jeopardy fan wrote. "LeVar is the epitome of knowledge and learning. Isn't that what Jeopardy is all about. Mike Richards is not in the league with LeVar. It's LeVar or no Jeopardy for me."
You had Mayim Bialik and Levar Burton right there and you do this. “What is, this blows, Alex.” #Jeopardy https://t.co/QfXzb7KiL9— Matt Higgins (@MattHiggins80) August 4, 2021
Another Jeopardy fan wrote that Burton was "fantastic." They added, "Any other legacy for Alex is wrong."
Jeopardy really had us believing LeVar Burton or Mayim Bialik had a chance. Here comes Mike Richards.#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/q7VTflM7T7— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) August 4, 2021
"They didn't even mention Levar Burton in the article," a viewer wrote in response to Variety's piece. "What was the point of hyping up fill-in guests like they were contenders to be the new host if they were going to give the hosting position to Mike Richards, who is the executive producer of #Jeopardy."
You know who you haven’t heard of Mike Richards. You know who you have heard of LeVar Burton. If @Jeopardy knew what they were doing, they’d hire the household name. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Ljwq4j1T37— Joe Chris (@Joechris1988) August 4, 2021
"Hell no!" yet another fan shared on Twitter. "If it's not Levar Burton. We're not watching."
Levar Burton and Mayim Bialik were the obvious choices to take over hosting #Jeopardy, not [checks notes] @Jeopardy's executive producer (?!) Mike Richards. Sigh. https://t.co/M5c9ZnaiHl— Sergio Grant (@sgrant525) August 4, 2021
Fans clearly have only one person in mind for the position. As one viewer put it, "This is f—ked, just let @levarburton do this please, c'mon."
LeVar Burton and the viewers/fans deserved better! #Jeopardy #LeVarBurton pic.twitter.com/Ylvlf4BtLA— Jenét Where are the girls and babies? Morrow (@JenetAllDay) August 4, 2021
"Side eying Jeopardy so hard through my VISOR right now," one of Burton's supporters wrote. "LeVar Burton is the obvious choice here, and I also really enjoyed Mayim Bialik. This guy was unremarkable."
#Jeopardy could’ve hired anyone, (Levar Burton), but they hired generic white guy #3— MrMovieElf (@MrMovieElf) August 4, 2021
"So #Jeopardy is just not going to give us LeVar Burton?" yet another fan lamented. "Watch their viewers drop."