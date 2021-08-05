'Jeopardy!': LeVar Burton Fans Flip After He's Seemingly Passed Over as Permanent Host

The latest update about the potential permanent host of Jeopardy has sent fans into a tailspin. Variety reported on Wednesday that Sony Pictures Television was in advanced negotiations to have Mike Richards be the late Alex Trebek's permanent replacement. Considering that many Jeopardy fans have been calling for LeVar Burton to be named the host, they're not exactly pleased over this news.

Richards joined Jeopardy as an executive producer in 2020. But, he could be taking on another role soon. The producer, who was one of the guest hosts of the program earlier this year, caught the attention of those at Sony Pictures for his "easy on-air manner" and his ability to handle behind-the-scenes duties. Variety did stress that this does not mean that Richards is officially the permanent host just yet, but that he is the front-runner.

Jeopardy viewers everywhere spoke out about this news to share their own thoughts about who should be Trebek's replacement. Based on the reactions, they believe that the best person for the job is Burton.