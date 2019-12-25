‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Spotted for the First Time at Christmas Party

Alex Trebek’s annual Christmas party still happened amid his health setback, and it was a time to remember. The Jeopardy! host has been keeping a low profile since announcing his pancreatic cancer had gotten worse. The annual event at Deintein’s at Vitello’s in Los Angeles was a welcomed dose of holiday cheer for the television personality, as well as many of his friends and loved ones.

Model Paris Dylan took to Instagram days after the event to share shots of herself with the beloved television host, and singer Don McLean. Trebek reportedly was hoping to book the performer for the event but didn’t have the funds to cover the cost, yet the singer still made it to the party for a performance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Alex Trebek is such an amazing man! It was an honor getting to meet him. [red heard emoji] #alextrebek,” Dylan wrote in the caption of a sweet photo of herself and Trebek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌻Paris (@parisdylan550) on Dec 20, 2019 at 3:53pm PST

Fans of the model and the TV host took to Instagram share good thoughts, wishing him a speedy recovery as he continues to fight his cancer diagnosis.

“I love and pray for Alex every single day,” one fan commented.

“Aww. If this is recent, he looks good,” another user wrote.

“If he was single I’d set him up with my mom. They are both destroying cancer![prayer hands emoji] Ps Paris you are my dream girl,” another fan commented.

Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis in March, saying he was determined to keep working as he fought the disease. He went through his first round of chemotherapy and returned to work in August after Jeopardy’s summer filming break. Back in September, he revealed he had to “undergo chemo again.”

He has been the only host for the popular game show since 1984.

“I talk to the producers about this all the time now. I say, ‘Look, I’m slurring my words. My tongue doesn’t work as much, as well as it used to. The chemo has caused sores inside my mouth. It makes it difficult for me to speak and enunciate properly,” he said on the Canadian news program, W5 back in October. “They say, ‘Well, we don’t notice.’ I notice those things. And I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience who notice also.”

“I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life,” he told W5 at the time. “If it happens, why should I be afraid of that?”