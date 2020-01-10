‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Reveals What He Wants His ‘Legacy’ to Be

Jeopardy! has been on the air for more than three decades, and it is hard to see anyone but Alex Trebek hosting the show. However, the day Trebek, now 79, has to retire is coming soon and his recent health issues have inspired the legendary gameshow host to take an introspective look back. Last year, Trebek revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but has never set a timetable for his retirement.

On Wednesday, during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Trebek was asked what he feels his legacy will be.

“He was a nice guy and that he was the best kind of quiz show host in that he always seemed to be rooting for the contestants,” Trebek said, speaking of himself. “He wanted them to perform at their best because if they did that would make the show a success and he would be able to enjoy the success of the program in that regard.”

Trebek was also asked who he would like to see replace him, especially in this era of having celebrities host game shows.

“I don’t know,” Trebek said. “Are there many unemployed professional game show hosts out there right now? When people ask me who I’d like to see replace me, I say, ‘Well, it’s probably going to be a woman and she’ll have to be bright. She’ll have to have a good sense of humor.’ Let’s see, Betty White. Here’s my choice.”

This was not the first time Trebek has suggested White, 97. Back in February 2019, he jokingly suggested White could host, even after noting that his replacement should be someone younger.

“It’s probably going to be a woman, somebody younger, somebody bright, somebody personable, somebody with a great sense of humor,” Trebek said during a talk in New York. “So I nominated Betty White.”

Trebek is signed to host Jeopardy! through 2022. He said Wednesday he would have no power to decide his replacement.

Trebek was asked if he has idea idea when he might retire and if he feels like he will complete this season.

“I’m not taking it day-by-day,” Trebek said. “I’m taking it month-by-month if you will.”

This week, Jeopardy! fans are getting a double dose of Trebek and Jeopardy!. In addition to the regular episodes, ABC is airing the primetime tournament Jeopardy! The Greatest Of Them All, featuring Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter. Jennings won on Tuesday night, and Holzhauer won Wednesday. Thursday’s episode airs at 8 p.m. ET.

