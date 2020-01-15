‘Jeopardy!’: Kanye West Subject of ‘Greatest of All Time’ Question, But No One Had an Answer

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time may have united the show’s top three players, Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, but even they were bound to miss a clue or two. Such was the case tonight, during round four of the GOAT tournament when all but two of the show’s “answers” managed to stump all three players. However, the fact that one was about Kanye West‘s recently-released gospel album, Jesus Is King, was something that surprised the show’s audience.

“Thinking about how on Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tonight, three of the most knowledgeable well-rounded trivia guys in Jeopardy! history were only stumped on two questions and one was the name of Kanye’s newest album,” wrote one user, who seemed to capture the sentiment perfectly.

“James, Ken and Brad didn’t know the name of the last Kanye album so I would like to accept the title as Jeopardy! GOAT,” wrote another.

A third fan observed that “nobody even pushed the button” after host Alex Trebek gave out the clue.

Still another pointed out Jennings’ humorous, non-verbal response: “Ken is all like ‘What makes you think WE would know anything about Kanye!?’”

Despite the missed clue, Jennings won the match, making first to win three-game, having previously come out on top on Nights 1 and 3, making him the true Jeopardy! GOAT. James Holzhauer won on Night 2, while Brad Rutter never managed to secure a winning slot in any of the four matchups.

It’s another feather in the cap for Jennings, who still holds the record for longest winning streak on Jeopardy! with 74 straight wins in 2004. He’s appeared in a number of tournaments since and tonight was awarded $1 million for his win, along with a trophy and the confirmation that he is the best player in the quiz show’s long history.

