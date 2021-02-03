'Jeopardy!' Gets Backlash for Naming Dr. Oz a Guest Host
The official Jeopardy! Twitter account announced a slate of upcoming guest hosts for the show on Tuesday, but fans took issue with one name on the list: Dr. Mehmet Oz. The talk show doctor has a bad reputation when it comes to scientific accuracy, and has promoted some legitimately dangerous theories — especially since the coronavirus pandemic began. Considering Jeopardy!'s focus on objective facts, many fans complained that he is a bad fit for the show.
Oz is the next host in line on Jeopardy!'s list of upcoming appearances, followed by Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings and Mike Richards. Out of all of them, viewers took the most issue with Oz. Many of his most inflammatory statements over the years have resurfaced in the wake of this announcement.
New names added to the Jeopardy! guest host roster:— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 3, 2021
• Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz)
• Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper)
• Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie)
• Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta)https://t.co/Q9xS3bz5cS pic.twitter.com/j1vb6mXVmZ
As appalled as fans were, their tweets seem unlikely to change the show's line-up. Many of those posting on social media are relatively young, at least compared to the game show's target audience. A source close to the production told Page Six that viewers' median age is now 64.2 years old.
"The Jeopardy! audience is very conservative. And the show has always steered clear of politics," the insider said. "Jeopardy! viewers are quite a traditional bunch."
Tradition is not a big part of Oz's brand either, but it makes sense that he would be popular with this older, more conservative crowd. Still, that did not stop fans from making themselves heard on social media. Here is a look at what they had to say about Oz guest-hosting Jeopardy!
Not Watching
I love Jeopardy, I am enjoying Ken Jennings hosting. I will have to miss the weeks that Dr. Oz is on the show if that happens. https://t.co/sw49SCfpOd— Andrea (@andrea_guindon) February 3, 2021
COVID-19 Comments
Dr. Oz? Really? pic.twitter.com/BfDA1rXGsL— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2021
🥴 @droz - AKA Dr lifting Covid restrictions “may only cost us 2-3% in terms of total mortality” being a guest host on @Jeopardy during a pandemic is - something. Wish I had 5 hands to give this five thumbs down.— Dr Aeva (@AevaDoomes) February 3, 2021
Facts
Disappointed that a show that is all about facts, will be hosted by Dr. Oz. Will not be watching those episodes, @Jeopardy https://t.co/BTshhpFIt8— D/\\/|D (@davidcollette) February 3, 2021
Not super interested in Dr. Oz hosting a show about correct information https://t.co/WdLCgVAGgf— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 3, 2021
Past Stunts
“Hey, Gerald, I think you left your thermos in the break room and also do you promise not to be mad about something”— Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) February 3, 2021
Alternatives
Um yep officially demanding @jeopardy replaces Dr Oz with @ravenscimaven https://t.co/J3G4yd3KZ8— Bernadette (@BQuint_writes) February 3, 2021
They should drop that charlatan Dr. Oz and have you instead.— DickVonZombieSlayer (@DVZombieSlayer) February 3, 2021
Format
Wow, @DrOz ? I'll take "Notable Frauds and Hucksters" for 1000.— Beardsley (@JandTPodcast) February 3, 2021
The Answer is Dr Mehmet Oz
Who is the worst choice on that list to replace Alex Trebek??— Joanne 🇨🇦 Stay Safe & Stay Home(if you can)🇨🇦 (@jbart1055) February 3, 2021
Alex Trebek
Dr. Oz should not be allowed anywhere near Alex's podium. https://t.co/7KmDaOghmu— John Fronczak (@John_Fron) February 3, 2021
