'Jeopardy!' Fans Weigh in on Social Media After Game Show Confirms Replacement Host

Jeopardy! viewers are weighing in after the long running game show on Wednesday announced its new host. When Jeopardy! returns for Season 37, executive producer Mike Richards will be taking over the hosting role left vacant by Alex Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy! from 1984 until just days before his November 2020 death. In addition to Richards, Mayim Bialik, who guest hosted during Season 36, will host the primetime specials and spinoff series, including the National College Championship.

Richards had been among the slew of guest hosts brought to the stage this season, with others including LeVar Burton, Savannah Guthrie, Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Oz, and more. Richards, however, had largely been considered a frontrunner for the position, with a report leaking just last week that he was set to nab the job. In making the official announcement, Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, said they are "thrilled to begin the next chapter of America's Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!" Ahuja added that they "took this decision incredibly seriously" and "tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it." Ahuja said it became clear "early on" that they "wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices."

While fans have long been waiting to see who would take on the important role, the Wednesday announcement has largely been met with negative reactions. Many have questioned whether any of the other guest hosts were ever truly in consideration for the job, with others pointing to Richards' involvement in discrimination lawsuits. Keep scrolling to see what Jeopardy! viewers are saying.