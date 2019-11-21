‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Shocked Contestants Didn’t Recognize Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers

Jeopardy! fans were shocked during a recent episode of the hit game show, when contestants seemed to not recognize Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers from the new film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. In a viral clip from the show, a video clue featuring Hanks as Rogers is shown and the contestants are asked to identify the actor. However, none of them chimed in until it was too late. Fans of the show could not believe what they’d seen, and many took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Last night on Jeopardy nobody knew who Tom Hanks was and my already dwindling faith in humanity took another huge it. https://t.co/WsE9x8bJP4 — Andrew (@Tashville401) November 19, 2019

“I know you’re all dying for more Jeopardy content, but today none of the contestants knew that Tom Hanks was starring in the upcoming Mr. Rogers movie, and THERE WAS A PICTURE,” one person tweeted.

“A Jeopardy! clue asked who was playing Mr. Rogers in the new biopic, and even had a photo of the star. Not one of the three contestants recognized Tom Hanks,” another user commented.

Tom Hanks is so spot on as Mr. Rogers that three smarty pants Jeopardy contestants couldn’t name him. https://t.co/FHXHS81cZj — christy c. (@cmclementi) November 20, 2019

“That just means his transformation to Mr. Rogers was so great that the contestants couldn’t recognize him – take it as a compliment,” someone else said, offering a different point of view.

“On Monday THREE contestants on Jeopardy failed to recognize a picture of Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers and wtf how is that possible. Like, they didn’t recognize TOM HANKS. I was so shook, as the kids say, I haven’t been able to mention it on Twitter until today,” one other viewer commented.

In all the days I’ve watched @Jeopardy I can’t recall a stranger moment than one on today’s show. None of the contestants guessed Tom Hanks when asked who plays Mr. Rogers in the new movie – after they showed a clip! I guess he really is the greatest actor of our time. — Megan Ullom (@UllomMegan) November 19, 2019

Notably, the producers of Jeopardy! have taken responsibility for the situation, as they say a set error caused the circumstance to appear as something it wasn’t.

“A note about Monday’s show: an audio issue with one of the clues erroneously left the impression that our contestants could not recognize the highly recognizable Tom Hanks. We apologize for the misunderstanding,” a statement from the show read.