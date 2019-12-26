‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Sending Alex Trebek Love After His Christmas Party Outing

Alex Trebek stepped out for his annual holiday party over the weekend, and fans are loving the fresh look at the Jeopardy! host, who has been undergoing pancreatic cancer treatment. The game show host was spotted on model Paris Dylan’s Instagram account. The social media personality, who attended the event with boyfriend Don McLean, opened up about the honor of meeting him, and fans filed into the comments to send some positivity Trebek’s way.

“Biggest fan of u Alex ur amazing person and intelligent man and love ur game show also,” one user wrote. “I’ve lost my grandma to cancer stage 4. But ur a fighter I believe in u. Love in Anchorage Alaska USA”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wow @parisdylan550! You definitely made it. You know you did when you meet legends like the one and only Alex Trebek,” another user wrote.

“I love and pray for Alex every single day,” a third Instagram commenter wrote.

“He seems like a such a good person. so cool,” yet another Instagram user wrote.

“If he was single I’d set him up with my mom. They are both destroying cancer!” a fifth fan wrote.

The conversation carried on past Dylan’s Instagram account. When PopCulture.com posted our story about the outing on Facebook, loads of Trebek’s fans sent well wishes to his there.

“I admire you and your courage… rooting for you to beat this and host many more years!!!” one Facebook commenter wrote.

“Merry Christmas Alex! I hope you feel as good as you look!” a second Facebook user commenter.

“Sending love, faith and strength. Merry Christmas to you and your family,” a third user wrote.

“We are all praying for you Alex. Keep the faith and know you are loved. Merry Christmas,” one well-wisher commented.

As for Trebek’s condition he’s stay on as host of Jeopardy!, which is a great sign. He last thorough update came in September in a Good Morning America interview.

“In terms of getting my strength back, that hasn’t happened, unfortunately,” he told the ABC morning show. “I was doing so well, and my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer, so we were all very optimistic. And they said good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start immunotherapy.

“I lost about 12 pounds in a week and my numbers went sky high — much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed, so the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again.”

He added, “Occasionally it will cause excruciating pain in my lower back. Other times it’s fatigue, other times it’s nausea. It varies. Cancer is mysterious in more ways than one.”