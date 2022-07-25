Taylor Swift 'Jeopardy!' Clue Leads to Embarrassment for All Three Contestants

Taylor Swift fans watching the July 20 episode of Jeopardy! were frustrated to see that none of the contestants had the correct response for a clue they all would have gotten. The clue centered on Swift's 2019 hit "You Need to Calm Down," featured on her album Lover. This wasn't the only music-related clue Jeopardy! contestants struggled with last week, as a Paul Simon clue stumped players on Friday.

During the July 20 episode, there was a category called "Title That Completes the Rhyme." The $400 clue was "And I'm just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh, you need to just stop. Like, can you just not step on my gown?"

📺| @TaylorSwift13's 'You Need To Calm Down' was used as a clue in the new episode of @Jeopardypic.twitter.com/510bdSWgxQ — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 21, 2022

Of course, Swift fans would probably get that immediately, even after host Ken Jennings failed to recreate Swift's singing style. However, none of the contestants even guessed. "I really wish this was Johnny reading these" Jennings said, referring to Jeopardy! announcer Johnny Gilbert. "This is 'You Need to Calm Down' by Taylor Swift."

The Friday, July 22 episode also featured a musical clue that left three contestants stumped. The Final Jeopardy! clue was "At the 1993 Tennessee inaugural ball, Paul Simon performed this song, his most recent Top 40 hit." The correct response was "What is 'You Can Call Me Al?'" referring to Simons' 1986 smash hit single. Simon performed it at the inaugural ball because Vice President Al Gore represented Tennessee in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House before joining President Bill Clinton's ticket. None of the contestants got it right, but Karla Fossett only waged $1,000 and became the new reigning champion.

Swift has also been mentioned on Jeopardy! in the past, notes Entertainment Tonight. Back in 2019, the show had a clue reading, "Taylor Swift's song 'Me!' features Brendon Urie of this band that's got an exclamation point in its name!" The correct response was "What is 'Panic! at the Disco?" which one of the contestants did get.

Pop culture questions can stump Jeopardy! contestants, leaving fans at home pulling their hair out. In June, three Jeopardy! contestants revealed that they do not follow reality television. One episode featured the category "3 for the Show" with the clue "Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais get 'real.'" One contestant replied, "Who are The Real Housewives?" Host Mayim Bialik asked the contestant to be more specific, but they picked the wrong Housewives. The correct response was "What is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."