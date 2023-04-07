'Jeopardy!' Champion Quits Social Media After Flood of Comparisons to Adolf Hitler

Reigning Jeopardy! champion Brian Henegar briefly quit social media this week after viewers compared him to Adolf Hitler. The Tennessee native walked away with $23,201 in winnings following his appearance on the Monday episode, during which he dethroned Crystal Zhao as champion, but his appearance on the long-running game show sparked harsh comparisons online.

As Henegar breezed through the puzzles during his appearance, social media ignited with comments about his physical appearance, with several Jeopardy! viewers drawing comparisons between the Pilot Flying J truck stop worker and Hitler. On Twitter, one person wrote, "I need someone in Brian's life to tell him he kinda looks like Hitler," with somebody else adding, "Brian was so excited when he won, he caused quite a führer." Amid the remarks, Henegar took to social media to share that he was "feeling every emotion under the sun" following his Jeopardy! win and would be "leaving Twitter for a while" after "seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on my looks."

On April 4th, you’ll be able to see me with @KenJennings on @Jeopardy! So excited to make a childhood dream a reality! pic.twitter.com/QHMrIIZ06H — Brian Henegar (@JepMasta) March 29, 2023

Henegar ultimately returned to Twitter the following day, Tuesday, March 4, sharing, "So...I'm back on Twitter for the time being at least..." The Jeopardy! champ added, "I wanna say that seeing these really hurtful comments by some very jerky people made me lose all faith in humanity. Seeing all of your positive replies, restored it, and then some. Thank u all and god bless you." He later announced that he would be shaving off his mustache in response to the criticisms online.

"For starters, even though I've spent about 10 years on it, i'm shaving off my mustache tonight...too much work to keep it tight," he wrote. "And second, to all of you jerkolas you thought comparing my appearance to one of the most evil dictators, who ever lived was the height of comedy, when I get my Jeopardy winnings, I will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League."

Henegar, who ultimately opted to go with a goatee, was crowned winner Monday night after he correctly answered the "Novelist" question, "A 2012 book review noted subjects that 'sparked his ire:' capital punishment, big tobacco and 'the plight of the unjustly convicted.'" His answer "John Grisham" officially dethroned Zhao as the reigning champion, with host Ken Jennings declaring, "As I believe is slowly dawning on you, you're the new Jeopardy! champion. He can't believe it!" Amid the social media fiasco, Henegar thanked his fans "so much for the support," sharing that "this past week, I have seen the very worst of social media, but thanks to all of you. I have also seen the best."