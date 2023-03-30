'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Cracks up at Contestant's NSFW Answer

Wheel of Fortune host Par Sajak couldn't contain his laughter after a contestant on the long-running game show delivered an NSFW answer. During the Monday, March 27 episode, which kicked off the show's WWE tournament week, contestant Tracina Jones sent the studio into a fit of laughter after she attempted to solve a puzzle in the "Fun and Games" category.

Jones played alongside Drew McIntyre, with WWE stars Xavier Woods and Carmella teaming up with the show's two other players. Jones and McIntyre were attempting to solve a three-word puzzle hat spelled out the letters " _ L _ _ _ _ _ _ _ T _ _ _ L L _ ." After taking a moment to study the board before whispering something to Jones, a confident Jones gave a hilarious NSFW guess to the puzzle: "Playing with balls?" Sajak responded by telling the team, "Nope, still time," as the camera turned to Woods, who was struggling to contain his laughter. While Sajak initially kept his cool, he eventually broke into laughter after Mike Bozzuffi, who was partnered with Woods, correctly answered, "Playing with dolls." Sajak made his way over to the winning partners, telling Woods, "You're trouble," with a quick laugh, prompting Woods to ask, "What did I do?"

The NSFW moment sparked laughter in more than just the studio. Viewers tuning in from home found Jones' answer just as hilarious, social media lighting up with reactions, one person dubbing it, "the funniest moment ever." Somebody else tweeted, "That was so funny I was dying of laughter." However, one person conceded, "I'm not gonna lie and say that I thought the same thing at first." Woods, who also goes by the name Austin Creed, also tweeted about the moment, asking, "How was I supposed to react?!?!?"

This is far from the first time an incorrect Wheel of Fortune guess has made headlines. Just last week, Sajak found himself in the headlines after he attempted to tackle contestant Fred, a professional wrestler. The hilarious moment sparked just as strong of a reaction online as Jones' NSFW answer, with one person writing in the YouTube video's comments, "Loved when pat put on the wrestling moves! Hilarious."

As for Wheel's current wrestle week, the event is set to continue through Thursday as the wrestling company leads up to WrestleMania in Los Angeles this weekend. Tuesday's episode saw WWE superstars Bianca Belair, Austin Theory, and Sonya Deville stepping into the studio, with Big E, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Natalya, The Miz, and Kofi Kingston joining the show on Wednesday and Thursday.