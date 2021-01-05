'Jeopardy!': Alex Trebek Asks Fans to 'Open Your Hearts' in Beautiful Message Just Before His Death

At the start of Monday's Jeopardy! episode, which marked the first of the final five episodes featuring Alex Trebek following his passing in November, the host delivered a powerful message that struck a chord with the viewers. At the time of the filming, Trebek was just days away from his death, adding even more emotions to the words he spoke ahead of the round.

Trebek began by circling back to a message he shared towards the end of 2020 when he offered words of encouragement about giving thanks ahead of the holiday season. He said that still holds true but things are different in the "season of giving." In addition to being generous to loved one, Trebek called on Jeopardy! viewers to take it a step further. "I'd like to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19," Trebek went on. "People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society. And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we're gonna get there."

With this starting off the final week of Trebek's episodes, viewers were teary-eyed listening to his words and took to social media to express their gratitude to the legendary game show host.