'Jeopardy!': Alex Trebek Asks Fans to 'Open Your Hearts' in Beautiful Message Just Before His Death
At the start of Monday's Jeopardy! episode, which marked the first of the final five episodes featuring Alex Trebek following his passing in November, the host delivered a powerful message that struck a chord with the viewers. At the time of the filming, Trebek was just days away from his death, adding even more emotions to the words he spoke ahead of the round.
Trebek began by circling back to a message he shared towards the end of 2020 when he offered words of encouragement about giving thanks ahead of the holiday season. He said that still holds true but things are different in the "season of giving." In addition to being generous to loved one, Trebek called on Jeopardy! viewers to take it a step further. "I'd like to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19," Trebek went on. "People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society. And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we're gonna get there."
With this starting off the final week of Trebek's episodes, viewers were teary-eyed listening to his words and took to social media to express their gratitude to the legendary game show host.
30 seconds into tonight’s @Jeopardy episode, and Alex Trebek already has me bawling. It’s gonna be a long week...#AlexTrebek#Jeopardy https://t.co/GPQfqQMeNV— Adam Dienner (@DienMachine) January 5, 2021
Alex Trebek talking about how we’re all going to get through covid on tonight’s Jeopardy and now I’m sobbing.
Just going to put “ugly cry” between 7:30-8 each night this week in my planner.— Dana Cas (@danacas1101) January 5, 2021
Alex’s opening talk on @Jeopardy made me cry. We truly didn’t deserve him. #jeopardy #AlexTrebek— Stefanie Davis (@StefanieDirects) January 5, 2021
Well alex trebek’s message to start the show made me cry so 😭😭 #jeopardy— crabby ED tech 🦀 (@crabby20someth1) January 5, 2021
The opening by Alex Trebek! It's like he knew it was his final week on the show. 😢#jeopardy #AlexTrebek @Jeopardy— Matt Darby (@MattStylesDJ) January 5, 2021
@Jeopardy Oh wow. Monday’s episode of Alex’s last week and he has me in tears already. Beautiful opening, Alex. We sure miss you! #Jeopardy #AlexTrebek— Shakespeare527 (@Shakespeare527) January 5, 2021
Wow Alex Trebek, that was what we need to hear, thank you, I HOPE you reached a few more people with that message.— Able Archer (@InfoSomniac2) January 5, 2021
Still getting used to the idea he is gone.
Alex Trebek who literally had a couple weeks left to live after this episode was filmed, tells viewers to think of others battling covid. Such an amazing man 😢 #Jeopardy— Carli Zielinski (@carlifarley) January 5, 2021