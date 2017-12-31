Jenny McCarthy ‘Freaking out’ About New Year’s Eve Temperatures in NYC

Jenny McCarthy is co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve tonight with Ryan Seacrest, and she’s not happy about the temperatures she’s going to be working in.

McCarthy posted this video on Instagram yesterday. It shows her shivering through a rehearsal out in Times Square, bundled up from head to toe with a ski mask even covering her face.

“Jenny McCarthy here in Times Square!” she says to the camera. “Look at all these people! This is rehearsal! We’re freezing our butts off! It’s going to be 10 degrees colder on Sunday. I’m freaking out! But I’m also excited!”

In a tweet, she added, “Gonna be so cold out. Hope you watch us freeze our butts off.”

Meteorologists expect the temperature to dip at least as low as 11 degrees in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. On top of that, there will be harsh winds to contend with. Two million people normally pack into the area for the celebration, but the turn-out this year may take a hit from mother nature.

McCarthy told reporters from Us Weekly that she’ll need to be outside for at least 13 hours for the broadcast. “I try to triple layer my clothes,” the comedian said. She also admitted that she relies on her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, to keep her fingers from freezing off.

“He kisses my hands and I put my hands up the back of his shirt and rub them on his warm back,” McCarthy said, “he’s always such a great partner during it.”

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.