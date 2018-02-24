Jennifer Lopez Joins ‘Will & Grace’ in First Sneak Peek

Jennifer Lopez fans will see her triumphant return to Will & Grace in an episode set to air this March.

The singer and actress can be seen in a new promo teasing the comedy series’ return after a Winter Olympics hiatus.

Lopez will be stopping by the NBC sitcom on Thursday, March 8 in an episode titled, “Swetashop Annie & The Annoying Baby Shower.”

“A baby shower makes Grace (Debra Messing) and Will (Eric McCormack) question their life choices. Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) find a way to combine child labor with musical theater,” as the synopsis for the episode released by NBC states.

The episode will also see Jack book a guest role as a dead body on Lopez’s NBC series Shades of Blue, leading to the singer playing both herself and her character NYPD detective Harlee Santos during the show.

The “Dance Again” singer previously appeared in three episodes of Will and Grace‘s original run as herself. She was in the final two episodes of the sixth season, when Karen (Megan Mullally) married Lyle Finster (John Cleese.)

In the story, Lopez had grown up with Karen’s maid, Rosario (Shelley Morrison) back in the Bronx. At the wedding, she ended up singing “Waiting for Tonight,” giving Jack (Sean Hayes) a chance to fill in for one of her back-up dancers.

Lopez came back for the season 7 premiere. Her performance on the sitcom was positively received, filled with self-deprecating gags and tricky comedic timing.

The Will & Grace reboot has seen many celebrity appearances like Dan Bucatinsky, as well as epic returns from guest stars from its original run like Bobby Cannavale and Molly Shannon.

For fans and critics, the new season has been exactly what they hoped for. McCormack even nabbed a Golden Globe nomination, and the show was nominated for Best TV Comedy Series.

“Everybody really welcomed us back with open arms,” Hayes told the Telegraph. “It was a big sigh of relief that we did a good job and the fans let us know they are loving it again.”

Will & Grace returns with all new episodes staring March 1 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.