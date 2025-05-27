Jennifer Lopez Kisses Female Dancer During AMAs Performance

Jennifer Lopez delivered a bewildering performance at the 2025 American Music Awards.

The night’s host briefly sang before transitioning into choreography set to popular songs from the past year. At one point, Lopez kissed multiple backup dancers. Of all the kisses, the one with Lopez unbashfully locking lips with a female performer seemed to surprise viewers the most.

The moment immediately ignited online chatter, with Hollywood trade publication Variety even clipping out the “steamy” moment to stir up discussion about its X followers.

While a female artist kissing another woman during an elaborate performance shouldn’t be taboo in 2025, many seemed to be surprised that it was Lopez being involved in such a performance. Chalk that up to her high-profile romances with male celebs like Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Marc Anthony.

See some of the reactions to the viral moment below:

“jlo really just kiss a woman?!” (source)

“I JUST WITNESSED JLO KISS ANOTHER GIRL ILL NEVER BE THE SAMEEE” (source)

“Trying to be like Madonna [thumbs down emoji]” (source)

“now why’d jennifer lopez just kiss a woman” (source)

“EXCUSE ME, WHY DID THEY JUST KISS OUT OF NOWHERE?!” (source)

“jlo is so desperate for clout she rlly had to kiss 3 people on stage just so they can talk about her on the internet” (source)

“Oh Jlo said let me kiss em all [laughing emoji, crying emoji]” (source)

“Straight women kissing women on tv for edge points always rubs me the wrong way” (source)

“you know she thinks she’s eating by kissing those lady dancers” (source)

“I’m like JLo at the AMAs in that I wanna kiss a lot and throw ass” (source)

How to Watch the American Music Awards

CBS Presents 2025 American Music Awards featuring host Jennifer Lopez(CRedit: CBS)

Jennifer Lopez will host the American Music Awards on Monday night (Memorial Day in the U.S.) at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET, which is 5 p.m. PT in Las Vegas. CBS is airing the live broadcast.

CBS is free to anyone with the ability to receive over-the-air TV broadcast signals via a digital transmitter or similar device. CBS is also available in most cable packages and digital TV services.

Those wishing to stream the American Music Awards will need Paramount+, the streaming service that CBS’ parent company, Paramount, owns.

This is a developing story.