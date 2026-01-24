Jennifer Lawrence Makes Plea to Host ‘SNL’ Again Over a Decade After Last Appearance

Jennifer Lawrence wants to return to Studio 8H.

The Die My Love star has expressed interest in hosting Saturday Night Live again after previously hosting in 2013.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While appearing on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Lawrence admitted memories of her time hosting SNL are “skewed” and she wants to do a do-over due to all of the pressure she was under. “I have to go back and do it again because I had walking pneumonia. I was under a lot of pressure and doing a lot, and I was shooting one of the Hunger Games movies,” she explained via The Hollywood Reporter. “I was shooting, I think the second one, while doing all of this campaign and I would have to like fly, go to a party, shake hands and then land and shook. Like, poor me! But I was very tired.”

Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence — (Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Lawrence hosted SNL during Season 38 on Jan. 19, 2013, with musical guest The Lumineers, and it was the first episode of the year. She returned to Studio 8H in November 2014 when Hunger Games co-star Woody Harrelson was hosting. Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth also made surprise appearances. The actress recalled being asked what she would be able to do in terms of sketches when she hosted, and it wasn’t much.

“I remember I was also at that bad age. I don’t know if other people were like this at this age, but where you get asked, ‘Can you do any impressions or anything?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ I don’t want to be like, ‘And I can do this, and I can do that!’” Lawrence said. “I just kind of made everything like everybody else’s problem. I was like, ‘I don’t know how to do that. I can’t do that.’”

Whether or not SNL will take Lawrence up on her offer remains to be seen, but she is certainly long overdue for a return. Hosting SNL seems to be pretty nerve-wracking, and 13 years later, she seems more than ready for a second shot. At the very least, she is remaining busy with new projects, so it’s not like she wouldn’t have anything to promote. Perhaps she can even return in November to host in honor of the new Hunger Games film, since she is set to make an appearance in it. You never know what could happen.