4 Celebrities Most Likely to Host ‘SNL’ Season 51 Episodes, According to Current Odds

Saturday Night Live Season 51 is well underway at this point, and comedy fans are eager to learn which celebrities will host next.

While NBC has already announced upcoming hosts Nikki Glaser and Miles Teller, there are still plenty of installments left. The predictions market Kalshi has laid out all the odds of Hollywood’s stars hosting for Season 51.

Continue below to see the top odds around which stars could host SNL this season, per Kalshi.

4. Ryan Gosling (30%)

Ryan Gosling attends Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Kirk Douglas Award Honoring Ryan Gosling at The Ritz Carlton Bacara on January 13, 2024 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival)

Ryan Gosling could easily come back to SNL for the fourth time in Season 51. He’ll be heavily promoting his next movie, an adaptation of Andy Weir’s space novel Project Hail Mary, in the spring ahead of its March 20, 2026, release.

3. Pedro Pascal (36%)

Pedro Pascal poses at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/getty Images)

We wouldn’t be surprised if Pedro Pascal hosted either at the end of 2025 or some time in the spring. He could cap off his huge year of roles (The Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Last of Us, Materialists, Eddington) with a holiday episode or wait and promote the May 22 release of The Mandalorian and Grogu. He’s hosted once before and appeared in the recent 50th anniversary special.

2. Timothée Chalamet (49%)

Timothée Chalamet attends the photocall for ‘A Complete Unknown’ at The Curzon Mayfair on December 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImageGetty Images)

Timothée Chalamet could make yet another appearance in 30 Rock after his unexpected turn as host and musical guest to promote A Complete Unknown in 2024. His fourth time hosting would likely be to promote the upcoming movie Marty Supreme and/or its accompanying awards campaign.

1. Jennifer Lawrence (56%)

Jennifer Lawrence (Credit: Marleen Moise/WireImage//Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence has been open about how she isn’t very confident in her SNL-hosting capabilities. However, the market thinks she’ll swing by to promote her new movie Die My Love, as well as its accompanying awards push. This would be the second time Lawrence hosted the NBC comedy series; her previous appearance came back in 2013.