Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson Returning for New ‘Hunger Games’

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are making their way back to the Hunger Games franchise.

Lawrence, 35, and Hutcherson, 33, who starred in the four original Hunger Games films, will appear in the upcoming prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Actors Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence on the set of the film “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”, in 2012. {Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images}

Lawrence will reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen, while Hutcherson will return as Peeta Mellark, making it likely that the pair will appear in a flash-forward, as Sunrise on the Reaping takes place in the year of the 50th Hunger Games, 24 years before the events of the first novel.

Lionsgate has yet to confirm the involvement of Lawrence and Hutcherson in the upcoming addition to the franchise, which was first reported by The InSneider.



Suzanne Collins published the first book of the best-selling The Hunger Games series in 2008, releasing Sunrise on the Reaping in 2025, five years after the 2020 follow-up to the original trilogy, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Play video

Previously confirmed cast members of Sunrise on the Reaping include Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow, a role portrayed by Donald Sutherland in the original films and Tom Blyth in the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes prequel; Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, played by Stanley Tucci in the original films; Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, originally played by Philip Seymour Hoffman; Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, originally portrayed by Elizabeth Banks; Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier, first played by Jeffrey Wright; Maya Hawke as Wiress, originally played by Amanda Plummer; and Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch Abernathy, first played by Woody Harrelson.

Glenn Close, Mckenna Grace, and Whitney Peak round out the main cast, with Close playing District 12 escort Drusilla Sickle, Grace playing District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner, and Peak playing Lenore Dove Baird.