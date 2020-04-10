‘The View’ Alum, ‘Fox and Friends’ Anchor Jedediah Bila Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis

Jedediah Bila revealed she was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus — but is on the road to recovery. The Fox & Friends weekend co-host, 41, explained to her Instagram followers in a post Thursday why she’s been “a little MIA” lately, announcing that she has been recovering from COVID-19 after contracting the highly contagious respiratory illness. She offered a lengthy caption aside the photo of herself holding up an orange slice and smiling on the couch.

“I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry,” Bila began, revealing that her husband, Jeremy Scher, is also recovering and their 5-month-old son, Hartley, did not contract the virus. “My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick (Thank you, God, I am forever grateful.[praying hands emoji]) This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear. I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours. I’ll be sharing more in coming weeks. Thank you for your messages. I love and miss you all. xo.”

Plenty of Bila’s fans and famous friends commented on the post wishing her a speedy recovery. The View co-host Sunny Hostin wrote, “Jed!!!!! Feel better my friend. Sending love and light.” Meanwhile, journalist Michelle Fields wrote, “So glad to hear you’re doing better and that Hartley didn’t get it!!!” Fox News‘ America’s Newsroom co-host Sandra Smith sent her “Best to you, Jedediah!” Even Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino left a shocked-face emoji and said, “Feel better!”

Bila alum told fans late last month that she was taking precaution against the coronavirus when she shared a photo of her holding a giant bottle of hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes while sitting in the Fox & Friends studio. “My co-hosting seat and view today!” she captioned the photo on March 21. “Did my own hair/makeup from home and I’m wiping down everything I come into contact with using these products provided by the studio.”

Eight days after that, The View alum told her followers she was heading home from another shoot at her New York City studio. “Just wrapped our live show and am headed home. Thank you to everyone who joined us this morning,” she captioned a selfie. “This is such a scary time in Manhattan. I go through so many emotions. Stay safe out there, everyone.” The Los Angeles Times reports that her last appearance on Fox & Friends was on March 29.

Bila has been a staple at Fox & Friends since April of 2019, first appearing as a fill-in guest co-host before she made her debut as a permanent co-host on April 27, 2019. Before that, she was a co-host on The View, where her seat was filled by Abby Huntsman, a former Fox & Friends co-host. Since then, Huntsman has left the ABC talk show to help run her father’s gubernatorial campaign in Utah.

Bila’s departure from The View was abrupt, as she announced it the very same day that she left. “So, this is my last day at The View and I want to thank these ladies,” the conservative-leaning panelist said of her co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines. “What you don’t know about us, these ladies, we’re friends. Sunny’s texts, Sara, Whoopi, you’re my inspiration. Joy, when I need comedic relief, this is where I go. So we’re going to be friends no matter what.”

Worldwide, the coronavirus has appeared in 1,612,646 confirmed cases, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University, and 96,787 deaths — with more than 360,000 confirmed recoveries. In the United States, there have been 466,299 confirmed cases with 16,686 deaths and more than 26,000 recoveries. The virus rapidly spread across the world after first appearing in Wuhan, China in late 2019.