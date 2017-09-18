‘The View’ Co-Host Jedediah Bila Abruptly Announces Departure

The View is losing another co-host.

On Monday, Jedediah Bila announced that it would be her last day as a co-host on the daytime talk show. She officially joined The View as a full-time host last August.

“So, this is my last day at ‘The View’ and I want to thank these ladies,” the conservative-leaning panelist said of her co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines. “What you don’t know about us, these ladies, we’re friends. Sunny’s texts, Sara, Whoopi, you’re my inspiration. Joy, when I need comedic relief, this is where I go. So we’re going to be friends no matter what.

Bila, 38, took the time to thank The View‘s viewers for their support, including those who may not have said the nicest things to her.

“I want to thank the viewers, even the ones that write me the hate tweets,” she said. “This is what I’m here for. I’m there to shake things up.”

Bila teased an upcoming book she is writing and told fans to “stay tuned” for her future endeavors. “There’s some good stuff on the way,” she said. “I just have to map it out a little bit.”

After she revealed the news, Bila received hugs from her co-hosts, who each shared kind words.

“I am honored to call you friend,” Hostin said.

“It’s great to have you here,” Behar chimed in. “We need someone [who] disagrees. …It has never been personal, and that has been good for the show.”

“I’ve learned so much from you,” Haines praised Bila.

Although Bila is leaving, ET confirmed last month that Goldberg will return for season 21 of the ABC show.

