‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Files for Divorce

Jeannie Mai, co-host of The Real, has filed for divorce from her husband.

On Friday, Mai’s rep confirmed that she planned to file for divorce from husband, Freddy Harteis, and she went through with her plans on Monday, according to The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Dorit Kemsley of ‘RHOBH’ Reveals Hopes for Third Child

According to the divorce documents, the 38-year-old TV personality is listing irreconcilable differences for the split.

Mai and Harteis were married for just under 10 years before deciding to call it quits as they tied the knot in 2007. They do not have any children together.

In the filing, Mai requested that the court terminate her former spouse’s right to be awarded spousal support. Instead, she is hoping to be able to request support from him.

On Monday, Mai opened up about her divorce on The Real. Through tears, Mai explained that she doesn’t harbor any ill will regarding Harteis.

More: Kardashians Re-Sign With E! for Massive Amount of Money

“To this day, I mean it honestly, he’s the best man I know … I married him because he’s like my dad. He’s very loyal, he’s very compassionate, so funny, an awesome guy and in our 13 years of being together there was never any lies, no betrayal, no cheating, nothing,” she said.

Mai then addressed her co-hosts, Tamera Mowry, Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon.

“I want to say to you ladies, you guys have known from Season 1, I’m always honest about things we struggled though. I was real, man, sometimes too real for everybody to have an opinion about, but it took us time,” Mai said.

“You guys are so supportive and I love our ‘Real’ fam and friends out there who know that its not about taking sides, it’s about loving what you go through,” she continued.