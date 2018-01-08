Jason Ritter Reveals the Fate of ‘Kevin (Probably) Saves the World’

For those worried about ABC’s freshmen series, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, have no fear — its lead star has cleared up rumors and revealing its fate to avid watchers.

On Tuesday, actor Jason Ritter, who plays Kevin, answered a distressed fan who pondered about the future of the series.

“My mom is swearing that [Kevin (Probably) Saves the World] was canceled,” the fan wrote. “Is that true ? I cannot find an article to confirm that.”

It’s not true! 😊 — Jason Ritter (@JasonRitter) January 2, 2018

With the tweet tagged to Ritter and his co-stars, the 37-year-old swooped in to ease her fears, writing, “It’s not true.”

With the show currently casting in Georgia for extras and the bosses revealing to Entertainment Weekly what to expect for 2018, fans of the refreshing and sweet show can rest a bit easy.

After Kevin found the first righteous soul, showrunners revealed there will be a lot more to look forward to, especially in that whole Yvette and Tyler flirtation relationship.

“Somebody like Tyler is of course going to fall for a celestial being because he’s such a pure soul. It makes perfect sense. But now this complicates things for Yvette, it complicates things for Kevin, and the more they try and fix it, the worse it gets. It will have interesting complications moving forward,” showrunner Michele Fazekas revealed to EW.

With a promise of a lot more personal stories coming up that affect Kevin, showrunner Tara Butters is looking forward to the second half of the season with Fazekas saying fans are in for a lot more, especially when it comes to those surrounding Kevin.

“The more episodes we do, the richer these characters get,”she said, adding that Kevin’s adventures are also a lot more introspective than we think.

“It’s about the journey. He’s like, ‘Even if I never find another righteous person, I’m just doing this because I want to, not because I have to.’”

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Check your local listings.