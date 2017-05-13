Jason Bateman Confirms: There are Always More Arrested Development Episodes in the Banana Stand

Yes, it seems that Jason Bateman has confirmed that there will be more episodes of the cult Netflix series Arrested Development. In a tweet that already has 3,000 retweets and 8700 likes Bateman says “Look very probable I’m going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today.”

The internet has already responded appropriately with Arrested Development gifs aplenty. That top gif is by the clearly very excited Director of Digital Comms for New York’s Governor Cuomo.

It’s coming up on four long years without any new stories from the Bluth family and it’s not yet known if the stair car will appear in a feature length film or the continuation of more episodes.

According to The Wrap it’s all been in the works for a while now “[Executive Producer Brian] Glazer affirmed that the project was still in the works in January, stating that all the actors had agreed to continue as the famously dysfunctional Bluth family.

“I think we’re really close to pulling it off finally,” Grazer told TheWrap. “All of the actors have agreed to do it and I think they’ve agreed to their compensation structure. That’s been the hardest-it’s all hard…But it should be happening soon.”

Looks like there might have been a small reunion of the Bluth extended family today as well. Buster aka Tony Hal, just a couple hours ago posted this photo to his instagram.

A Bluth and a Fünke walk into a bar… A post shared by Tony Hale (@mrtonyhale) on May 12, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

There hasn’t been any confirmation from Netflix at the time of publication – but it looks like the family is getting back together. We’ll keep you appraised of any updates. And remember – there’s always money in the banana stand.